Three Field Hockey Players Honored With All-Conference Awards Posted by Staff on Thursday, February 16, 2017

By: Graceanne Gershner

Ferrum’s field hockey team’s season ended on Nov. 4 in Tennessee against Transylvania University. The team fell 5-0 during the quarterfinals of the SAA Tournament.

Head coach Carrie Austin had alot to talk about the past year as a team, “I’m happy with the growth as a program, but we still have a long way to go. We’ve improved since the start of the program and we had 4 wins this season, but we had some close ones that we should have worked through,” Austin said. Austin said that the teams overall goal would be to win the conference championship. She said she is really looking forward to the off season in the spring. “We have a lot of work to do in the spring because there are some strong teams competing next season; Rhodes College and Centre College being two of them.” As far as next year’s players look Austin said, “We have a great group of seniors for next year. They are really motivated. These are the girls who have been here for the program’s entire length.” There were three players honored with all- conference awards this season. Alex Madden and Kasey Sheets both earned second team and Sierra Magdaleno earned first team all conference. In regards to Magdaleno, Austin said, “Sierra is a big competitor. Whatever it takes to put the ball in the goal or get a penalty corner, she will do it. She is a huge attackman and came up big for us in high pressure situations.” Magdaleno is known for scoring game tying and game winning goals. Moving onto Madden, Coach Austin said, “Alex really learned how to put the ball in the back of the net this year. She worked a lot on her off-ball movement, shot selection, and goal scoring positions.” Lastly, Austin described Sheets as the team’s workhorse and as one of the most consistent players she has ever coached. “Kasey is all over the field and will run end line to end line for her team. She is present on offense and defense and creates so many opportunities. She earns penalty corners, she has good shots, and even if they don’t make it in she creates rebound opportunities. Even though she doesn’t always get all the glory she truly is our playmaker.”

Austin said all three of the girls worked hard and grew as players. They all earned it.