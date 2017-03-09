Basketball Senior Day Posted by Staff on Thursday, March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By Graceanne Gershner

Men’s basketball took on William Peace University, falling 72-68. Aside from the loss, Ferrum honored the team’s six seniors. D.J Christian, Brandon Hooks, Jordan Mann, Jovon Miller, Caleb Pendergraph, and Jordyn Propst were all celebrated before the start of the game.

The one thing that was different about this game was that forward Jordan Mann was back out on the court. He had been out with concussion symptoms since late November. Mann told us about his experience dealing with his season of the court.

“Initially, I told everyone I was done because that was the 4th concussion in my career,” Mann said. It was awful, I had headaches every day and felt sick for about a month. I dealt with dizziness where I had to go to physical therapy and they would try and get knots out of my back and my neck to try and eliminate my dizziness.” Mann further explained that he had been symptom free since Christmas and had his last doctor’s appointment in mid-January. Good news had finally come for him and he was cleared. He said, “I felt 100% and I wanted to come back since I only played two games in my senior year, and he cleared me.”

Being back on the court, Mann said, “The game felt slowed down to me because I just took it all in. I had worked so hard to get back and play in front of my parents one more time on senior night. It meant a lot to me and my parents.” Mann has continued to play since senior night and has started every game since then.