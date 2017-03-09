Pulsera Project Posted by Staff on Thursday, March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By Graceanne Gershner

Ferrum sorority Theta Gamma Omega (OGO) brought the Pulsera Project to campus this semester. “Pulsera” in Spanish means bracelet, but the sisters weren’t just selling us regular bracelets. The Pulsera Project is a nonprofit organization that links up with schools in the United States, where students help sell these handwoven pulseras. The accessories are made by artists in Nicaragua and Guatemala. This provides fair trade opportunities for over 150 artists. The sales from the United States go back to Central America to fund community empowerment programs.

OGO collectively raised about 500 dollars for the program! Senior Kayla McMillan said, “I think the Pulsera Project is a really cool concept. The bracelets are beautiful and it all goes toward a really great cause. I was more than happy to be a part of something that has such a great impact on other people.”