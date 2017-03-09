Students Visit Carilion Children’s Hospital on Valentine’s Day Posted by Staff on Thursday, March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By Graceanne Gershner

This Valentine’s Day, students from our volleyball and football team made a visit to the Carilion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke. Junio r defensive specialist Summer Smart said, “Going to the children’s hospital is such an eye opening experience. Being able to put a smile on a kid’s face or making them laugh is a memory I’ll never forget from my college experience.” She mentioned that doing this with her teammates and fellow student athletes made the experience even better. Lastly, Smart mentioned, “It only took a couple of hours to make a kid’s day, we should all try to do it more often.”