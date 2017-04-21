Peck Receives USA South Pitcher of the Week Posted by Sarah on Friday, April 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By Cj Reed

For the third time in five weeks, Sophomore Pitcher Hunter Peck received the USA South Pitcher of the week award. The Ferrum Panthers hosted USA opponent Greensboro College Saturday, April 1. Peck pitched a complete game, giving up five hits, 0 earned runs, 0 walks, and fanning 13 batters. Peck is humble of his achievements and grateful to his team for his success.

“It’s such a great feeling being nominated for a third time,” Peck said. “I know this is an individual award but trusting such a group of guys to rally behind me helps a lot. I am proud of this accomplishment and equally proud to be a part of such a great team”. This is Peck’s third USA South POW nomination in the past five weeks of the season. Peck doesn’t seem to have missed a beat from a magnificent freshman season. Ferrum will travel to Danville, Virginia in a matchup against Averett University, their last USA South conference series of the year.