Annual E-Term Fair: Everything You Need To Know
by Mary Stoudt
Every year students are able to participate in an E-Term, which is a summer course that every student must take to graduate. There are a variety of E-Terms from math courses to traveling abroad. E-Term is a fun way to get involved and earn credits.
For the 2018 E-Term there are a total of 19 different courses to choose from (see right). Courses range from $0.00 to as much as $3,000. Some E-Terms require students to have prerequisites while others do not require any. The E-Terms for 2018 range from the 100 level to the 400 level, which gives a wide variety to the students to choose from. Each course is unique in its own way and offers students the chance to learn more about a particular subject.
However, to secure a spot in an E-Term there are important dates to be aware of. The last day to add an E-Term class for 2018 is January 12, 2018 and the last day to drop an E-Term class for 2018 is February 2, 2018. It is also important to note that any E-Term that is $2,000 or more requires a $500.00 deposit no later than December 11, 2017.
If anyone has any questions they can be directed to Dr. Kimberly Gaiters-Fields at kgaiters- elds@ ferrum.edu.
2018 E-Term Course:
ENG 207: Literature The Literature of Slavery: Ante-Bellum and Post Civil War Narratives
REL 207: Globalizing Religion: Christianity and Indigenous Religion in Peru
SPA 451: Directed Study
ENG 210: World Folktales and Literature
COM 211: Radio Broadcasting Methods
THA 205, 305, 405: Applied Summer Theatre-I, II, III
PSC 384: The President and Congress PSY 298: Pre-Professional Placement PSY 355: Science of Sleep
PSY 438: Child Maltreatment
REC 372: Eco-Adventure
SWK 299: Introduction to Community Service
CJU 375: Crime Scene Photography
AGS 218: Regional Experiences in Agriculture
BIO 123: Introduction to Entomology- Insects and Society
CHM 405: Advanced Chemistry Laboratory
ESC 208: Ireland’s Natural History: Interaction of Nature and Culture
MTH 105: Fundamentals of Mathematics
MTH 106: Math Manipulatives