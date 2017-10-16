by Mary Stoudt

Every year students are able to participate in an E-Term, which is a summer course that every student must take to graduate. There are a variety of E-Terms from math courses to traveling abroad. E-Term is a fun way to get involved and earn credits.

For the 2018 E-Term there are a total of 19 different courses to choose from (see right). Courses range from $0.00 to as much as $3,000. Some E-Terms require students to have prerequisites while others do not require any. The E-Terms for 2018 range from the 100 level to the 400 level, which gives a wide variety to the students to choose from. Each course is unique in its own way and offers students the chance to learn more about a particular subject.

However, to secure a spot in an E-Term there are important dates to be aware of. The last day to add an E-Term class for 2018 is January 12, 2018 and the last day to drop an E-Term class for 2018 is February 2, 2018. It is also important to note that any E-Term that is $2,000 or more requires a $500.00 deposit no later than December 11, 2017.

If anyone has any questions they can be directed to Dr. Kimberly Gaiters-Fields at kgaiters- elds@ ferrum.edu.