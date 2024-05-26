12 people injured in turbulence on Qatar Airways flight

A flight connecting Doha to Dublin has met with turbulence in Turkey, marking the Irish capital’s airport. He was able to land as planned in the afternoon.

Six passengers and six crew members were injured in turbulence during a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin on Sunday, May 26, Ireland’s capital airport said in a statement. Flight QR17 encountered turbulence while over Turkey and managed to land “safely” Before 1pm (local time) in Dublin, specifying the airport. Emergency services were able to treat the injured, eight of whom were taken to hospital.

This has been confirmed by Qatar Airways“A small number of passengers and crew were slightly injured during the flight and were treated by emergency services”In a press release sent out RTÉ for Irish public media. The flight was operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but at this point no connection has been made between the turbulence and the aircraft model. incident “It will now undergo an internal investigation.”The company noted that its safety is recalled “priority”. Dublin Airport said the return flight to Doha this afternoon was slightly delayed, but was due to depart as scheduled.

The incident comes days after a violent rampage on a Singapore Airlines flight left one dead and over a hundred injured. The plane was then diverted to Bangkok to treat the victims. On Sunday, a hospital in the Thai capital said five of them were still in intensive care.