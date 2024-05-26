12 people were injured in air turbulence on board a Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Twelve people were injured on board a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, after severe turbulence hit another international flight.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed safely at Dublin Airport just before 1pm on Sunday.

Dublin Airport wrote on X that six passengers and six crew members reported injuries “after the plane encountered turbulence while flying over Turkey.”





12 people were injured on a Qatar Airways flight. AP

The airport added that emergency services, including airport police and fire and rescue teams, received flight QR107 upon its landing.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff,” the airport said in a statement.

The turbulent flight comes less than a week after a 73-year-old British man was killed and more than 30 others injured after a Singapore Airlines Boeing plane on May 21 hit severe turbulence and plunged at 6,000 feet, sending untethered passengers flying into the air. All over the cabin and hitting the overhead bins.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, heading to Singapore from London, when it was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong offered his “deepest apologies to all those affected” in the incident.

Video posted on the company Facebook page Wednesday.

Fung said the airline was “deeply saddened” by the incident and “deeply sorry for the traumatic experience” experienced by passengers on flight SQ321 from London to Singapore.

The Singapore government promised a comprehensive investigation.