March 18, 2022

130 people rescued from Mariupol theater ruins, ‘hundreds still under rubble’ says Zhelensky

Rusty Knowles March 18, 2022 2 min read

Status on the map

Environment

Hosted live by Clemence Apetogbor, Anna Villechenon, Pierre Bouvier and Marie Slavicek

  • After three weeks of Moscow offensive and improvements on several fronts, the lines have been stabilized, and all eyes are on Friday, March 18, on Mariupol and Elviv, a strategic city in Ukraine besieged by Russian forces.
  • Russian “missiles” destroyed an aircraft repair factory in the district Liv Airport, In western Ukraine, near the Polish border, according to Town Hall. There will be no casualties. Already on Sunday, the Russian military bombed a Ukrainian military base in the region.
  • The Russian military and its separatist allies are now fighting Mariupol city centerA strategic Ukrainian port under siege in the southeast of the country, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday.
  • The shell attack continues Kiev and Kharkiv, The country’s second-largest city, has seen at least 500 people killed since the war began. But the capital slowly revived on Thursday after the curfew order imposed from Tuesday evening was lifted. At least half of its 3.5 million people have been evacuated. More than 3 million Ukrainians have taken the path of deportation. Mostly for Poland, sometimes only one stage in their exit.
  • President of the United States, Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began their discussion Friday. The United States said Thursday that China would retaliate “Support for the Russian Occupation”. Russia has abandoned a Security Council vote on a resolution on Thursday evening due to a lack of support from its closest allies.
  • President of Russia, Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with his French prime ministerEmmanuel Macron, this Friday at 5pm (Paris time).
  • Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Westerners on Thursday To help “stop this war”, A Russian strike kills at least twenty-seven people in the east of the country. To him, “People are being annihilated in Europe”He added that he was applauded by the Bundestag delegation in Berlin.
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine:

March 17 Live Can be found here.

Report. Today, Mariupol is an open hell

To analyze. Russia is taking the first step towards default

Your questions. “World” answers to frequently asked questions

Story. Joe Biden, questioned by Volodymyr Zhelensky, is increasing military support for Kiev

History of a concept. Siege war, a weapon that threatens civilians

Chronic. “Countries looking to break with the Western alliance may want to have fewer reserves.”

