17 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals: $500 OLED TV, Cheapest 4K Chromecast & More

Amazon Black Friday Deals It’s heated up, with discounts on TVs, laptops, fitness equipment, home equipment, and more. In fact, there’s almost a lot more to keep track of.

So I’ve narrowed down the 17 best deals that caught my eye. Top selling is Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV, which came out just last month but was split into $599; That’s a good price for the first QLED TV in Amazon’s Omni Fire TV lineup.

Other discounts that grabbed my attention include deep discounts on Bowflex adjustable dumbbells and 50% off on Anova Sous Vide precision cookers. Amazon has been offering good preview deals so far, but in my opinion they haven’t yet offered that killer deal that no other retailer can match. However, the latest batch of deals is definitely ramping things up.

One thing worth noting is that Amazon relies a lot on third-party merchants when they are out of stock on select devices. This isn’t a big deal, but in a few cases we’ve seen 3rd party merchants offering used/refurbished items instead of new ones. While the product page is usually displayed when an item is being used, the printout can be small, so be wary of the merchant when you press that buy button.

Below you’ll find the best Amazon Black Friday deals I’ve seen today.

A Quick Glimpse of Amazon Black Friday Deals

Today’s Best Amazon Black Friday Deals