19 people I know for a fact — like an absolute fact — regret every decision they made last week If you're having the worst week ever, just remember… 1. The one whose pizza appears to have encountered a supermassive black hole: 2. The person who will now receive the super nutrition: 3. The person who got some delicious dry bread: 4. The one who is often mistaken for a rabbit: 5. The guy whose iced tea is an absolute joke: 6. The one who will sneeze until the cows come home: 7. Someone who may want to consider some alternative nail colors: 8. The person who will forever be trapped behind this truck: 9. A person who faced a fate worse than death: 10. The person who got a very special filling inside the chocolate: 11. The one who was kind enough to share his cover with a neighboring fly: 12. The person whose air conditioner was working completely overtime: 13. The person who will be burned at the stake 500 years ago because of this demon: 14. The person who betrayed them is Felfa: 15. The person who just discovered a new species: 16. The person whose speaker is not permitted to speak further: 18. And the person whose sense of taste has tasted things… terrible things: Len Houle"Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker."
