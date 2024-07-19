2.2 million people were willing to pay $100 to play college football 25 days before the start of the season.

2.2 million unique players played College Football 25 during the Early Access period, showing that millions of people were willing to pay more to play the game early.

Paying more for Deluxe Editions of games in order to gain an advantage over those waiting for the official release date has become the norm, with a number of AAA publishers selling early access as part of expensive editions of their games.

College Football 25 is the latest in a long line of games, offering three days of early access to pre-order the $99.99 Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. That means you can play starting July 16, rather than having to wait until today, July 19, to get started.

College Football 25 – Road to Glory Screenshots

And you can see why publishers are doing this now, because EA just announced that it saw 2.2 million unique players play College Football 25 during this early access period. Additionally, there were an additional 600,000 players playing through the EA Play beta.

College Football 25 has been a huge success even before it was properly released; we’ve now reached the point where the early access release date has become the actual release date. For over two million fans, College Football 25 launched on July 16th for $100.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome millions more to the game with today’s launch,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM at EA Sports.

Circana’s Matt Piscatella said the company’s player engagement tracking tool suggests that EA Sports College Football 25 “may actually be the big-time hit that this generation of consoles really needs right now.”

It looks like EA Sports College Football 25 might just be the hit game this generation of consoles needs right now. — Matt Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 18, 2024

Just in time for the game’s full launch today, EA has released a promised Team Builder feature that will let players create their own custom teams. Fan feedback has been mostly positive, though EA College Football 25 Review Underway It is mixed.

“Right now, EA College Football 25 looks like a college quarterback who dropped out of school to join the NFL too early, was picked much higher than he should have been because the team was desperate, started under intense scrutiny from a fan base and owner who was tired of losing all the time, and then got kicked out of the league because he wasn’t ready to make a good play,” we wrote.

Stay tuned for our full review, and be sure to check out Complete Guide to College Football 25 .

Wesley is IGN’s UK News Editor. You can follow him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can contact Wesley at [email protected] or anonymously at [email protected].