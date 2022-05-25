2021-22 All-NBA Teams: Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo Title First Team and Joel Embiid Makes Second Team

Getty Images



The 2021-22 All-NBA Teams Are Officially Formed It was announced by the league Tuesday. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic subordinate Denver Nuggets He was nominated to the first team, along with Milwaukee Bucks straight ahead Giannis AntikonmoAnd Dallas Mavericks goalkeeper Luka Dongic, Phoenix Suns Protect Devin Booker And Boston Celtics straight ahead Jason Tatum. Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive all NBA first team votes on all 100 ballots.

All players appointed to the first team are aged 27 or younger, the first time this has happened since the 1954-55 season, in the league. Based on these stats, it seems safe to say that the future of the league is in good hands. With his selection, Dončić became the fourth player in league history to be named to the first team at least three times before he turned 24. The other three players are Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslowski.

The second team under the title Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid, who has led the league in scoring this season and finished second in the MVP vote behind Jokic for the second consecutive season. Together with Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies Protect Ja MoranteAnd Brooklyn Networks Striker Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Protect Stephen Curry And Chicago Bulls straight ahead Demar DeRozan They were also selected in the second team. Durant now has 10 All-NBA picks to his name.

The third team consists of Minnesota Timberwolves Center Cities of Karl AnthonyAnd Los Angeles Lakers straight ahead LeBron Jamessun guard Chris PaulAnd Atlanta Hawks Protect Tra Young And Toronto Raptors straight ahead Pascal Siakam. With his pick, James expanded his record for the most NBA team selections ever to 18. Behind James, Paul has the most NBA team selections among active players with 11.

Among the players who did not make one of the three teams, Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert received the most votes, followed by Miami Heat players Pam Adebayo And Jimmy Butler.