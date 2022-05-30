2022 AEW scores double or nothing: live updates, summary, scores, matches, card, start time, highlights

Sunday night, AEW Double or Nothing will play a massive World Championship match in the main event. “Hangman” Adam Page will put his AEW world title on the line against CM Punk.
Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021, and officially returned to professional wrestling for the first time since retiring as one of the biggest names in WWE in 2014. Although many believed he would be a part-time performer, Punk has been a consistent part of AEW programming.
Paige completed his long way to the World Championships at Full Gear on November 13, 2021. Since then he has tackled several opponents before being put in a position to defend the belt against Punk, AEW’s biggest superstar.
In addition to tournament events, MJF, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and more of AEW’s top stars are preparing for massive matches as the event kicks off from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It all starts at 8PM ET with the pre-purchase show starting at 7PM CBS Sports will be with you throughout the event, bringing you updates and highlights as the event begins in the live blog below.
2022 AEW Double or Nothing Card, Match
Results and full scores from each match can be found in the live updates below the card.
- AEW World Championship – “The Executioner” Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk
- AEW Women’s World Championship – Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Dipp
- MJF vs. Wardlow
- Owen Hart Men’s Foundation Championship Final – Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Championship Final – Dr. Brett Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho
- Jericho Esteem Association vs Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Brian Danielson & Jon Moxley (Mayhem in the Ring)
- AEW Tag Team Championship – Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs Team Taz vs Keith Lee & Swirf Strickland
- Hardee’s vs Young Bucks
- Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant vs Sami Guevara, Frank Kazarian and Ty Conte
- The House of Blacks vs. the Triangle of Death
- TBS Championship – Jade Kargil (c) vs. Anna Jay
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allen
- Hochhausen vs. Tony Ness & Mark Sterling (Pre-Tender Offer)
