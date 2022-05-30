2022 AEW scores double or nothing: live updates, summary, scores, matches, card, start time, highlights

Sunday night, AEW Double or Nothing will play a massive World Championship match in the main event. “Hangman” Adam Page will put his AEW world title on the line against CM Punk.

Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021, and officially returned to professional wrestling for the first time since retiring as one of the biggest names in WWE in 2014. Although many believed he would be a part-time performer, Punk has been a consistent part of AEW programming.

Paige completed his long way to the World Championships at Full Gear on November 13, 2021. Since then he has tackled several opponents before being put in a position to defend the belt against Punk, AEW’s biggest superstar.

In addition to tournament events, MJF, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and more of AEW’s top stars are preparing for massive matches as the event kicks off from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It all starts at 8PM ET with the pre-purchase show starting at 7PM

