The 2022 Billboard Music Awards kicked off nonstop Sunday night, May 15th live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Sean “Diddy” Combs hosting the 29th edition of the show.

Just days after announcing his new R&B label Love Records and a new album with Motown Records, the 52-year-old CEO kicked off the show by performing his new song “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller as well as “First Row” with Jack Harlow and Mo Money, Mo Problems with son Christian King Combs and Teyana Taylor.

weekend He led the group of candidates with 17 gestures. The duo “Save Your Tears (Remix)” with Ariana Grande has six nominations.

He was followed by Doga Kat, the 32-year-old future tour partner of the champion, trailing him with 14 nominations.

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo have each in 13 nominations.

Drake has had 11 award opportunities on some major nights including Best Male Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Artist on the Billboard 200 and Best Artist on the Hot 100 Drake was also in the Billboard 200 album category for Certified Lover Boy. Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran followed closely behind with nine nominations each.

Follow the news of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners in The Post live blog below, which will be updated overnight.

What you need to know: