June 24, 2022

2022 Draft NBA Live Updates, Scores: Tracker, System, Scores, Deals Like Magic Takes Paolo Banchero #1

June 24, 2022

There aren’t usually many surprises in the NBA draft in this day and age, but Thursday night started with big surprises as the Orlando Magic picked Duke forward Paulo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick. For weeks, the expectation was that they would knock out Jabari Smith of Auburn, and still is. It’s unclear if it was all an elaborate smoke curtain or they just changed their minds at the last minute.

The Magic is said to have never hosted Banchero for a formal training or interview in Orlando, which suggests it might be his last.

Anyway, the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked out big man Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga as expected, while the Houston Rockets went with Smith to take out the top three. It’s possible The Rockets are planning a Panchero, but Smith should still fit in well as a sharp forward forward to pair with Galen Green.

Of course, no draft could be complete without the Sacramento Kings doing something outside the box, and they took Keegan Murray in fourth despite all the speculation that Purdue’s Jaden Ivey was clearly the fourth best player. Maybe they really believe in Murray, or maybe they were wary of taking a guard with their first pick for the third year in a row.

Either way, it worked out for the Detroit Pistons, who were happy to take Ivy for fifth. Having secured Cade Cunningham with the first pick last year, they now have the makings of a conservative, young, gorgeous background.

Follow the selections below for updates, deals, and analysis for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Draft Tracker | degrees of selection | Trade Tracker | Complete coverage of the NBA draft

2022 NBA Draft Order

round 1 Selection Round 2 Selection
1. Magic

Paulo Banchero
PF | duke

31. Pacers Andrew Nimbard
PG | Gonzaga
2. Thunder

Chet Holmgren
c | Gonzaga

 32. Magic Caleb Hostan
SF | Michigan
3. Missiles

Jabbari Smith
PF | Auburn

 33. Birds of Prey Christian Koloko
c | Arizona
4. Kings

Keegan Murray
PF | Yes

 34. Thunder Jaylene Williams
PF | Arkansas
5. Pistons

Jaden Ivy
SG | Bordeaux

 35. Lakers* Max Christie
SG | Michigan Street
6. Pacers

Benedict Mathurin
SG | Arizona

 36. Trail Blazers Gabriel Procida
SF | Italia
7. Trail Blazers

cheddon sharp
SG | Kentucky

 37 Kings* Jaden Hardy
SG | G League Ignite
8. Swans

Dyson Daniels
SG | G League Ignite

 38 – Tottenham* Kennedy Chandler
PG | Tennessee
9. Tottenham

Jeremy Suchan
PF | Baylor

 39. Cavaliers Khalifa Diop
c | Senegal
10. Wizards

Johnny Davis
SF | Wisconsin

 40. Bryce McGuins
SF | Nebraska
11. Knicks* Osman Deng
SF | France		 41. Swans E.J. Liddell
PF | Ohio Street
12. Thunder Galen Williams
SG | Santa Clara 		42. Knicks Trevor Keeles
SG | duke
13. Hornets* Galen Doreen
c | Memphis		 43. Clippers Moussa Diabatti
PF | Michigan
14. Cavaliers Ochai Agbaji
SG | kansas		 44 – Hawks* Ryan Rollins
SG | Toledo
15. Hornets Mark Williams
c | duke		 45. Hornets Josh Minot
PF | Memphis
16. Hawks AJ Griffin
SF | duke		 46- pistons * Ismail Kamagat
c | France
17. Missiles Tari Eason
PF | LSU		 47 – Grizzlies Vince Williams Jr.
SF | Virginia Commonwealth University
18. Bulls Dalene Terry
SF | Arizona		 48. Kendall Brown
SF | Baylor
19. Timberwolves * Jake LaRavia
PF | Wake Forest		 49- Cavaliers* Isaiah Mobley
PF | USC
20. Tottenham Regal Branham
SF | Ohio Street		 50. Timberwolves Matteo Spagnolo
PG | Italia
21. Nuggets Christian Brown
SG | kansas		 51 Warriors* Therese Martin
SG | Okon
22 – Grizzlies* Walker Kessler
c | Auburn		 52. Swans Carlo Matkovic
c | Serbia
23. 76ers* David Rudy
SG | Colo. st.		 53. Celtics J.D. Davison
PG | Alabama
24. Dollars Margon Beauchamp
SF | G League Ignite		 54. Wizards Yannick Nzosa
c | Congo
25. Tottenham Blake Wesley
SG | Notre Dame		 55. Warriors Guy Santos
SF | Brazil
26- Missiles * Wendell Moore Jr.
SF | duke		 56. Cavaliers
27. Heat Nikola Jovic
SF | Serbia		 57. Trail Blazers
28. Warriors Patrick Baldwin Jr.
PF | Milwaukee		 58. Pacers
29 – Grizzlies * Ty Washington Jr.
PG | Kentucky
30. Nuggets* Peyton Watson
SF | University of California
