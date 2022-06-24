2022 Draft NBA Live Updates, Scores: Tracker, System, Scores, Deals Like Magic Takes Paolo Banchero #1

There aren’t usually many surprises in the NBA draft in this day and age, but Thursday night started with big surprises as the Orlando Magic picked Duke forward Paulo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick. For weeks, the expectation was that they would knock out Jabari Smith of Auburn, and still is. It’s unclear if it was all an elaborate smoke curtain or they just changed their minds at the last minute.
The Magic is said to have never hosted Banchero for a formal training or interview in Orlando, which suggests it might be his last.
Anyway, the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked out big man Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga as expected, while the Houston Rockets went with Smith to take out the top three. It’s possible The Rockets are planning a Panchero, but Smith should still fit in well as a sharp forward forward to pair with Galen Green.
Of course, no draft could be complete without the Sacramento Kings doing something outside the box, and they took Keegan Murray in fourth despite all the speculation that Purdue’s Jaden Ivey was clearly the fourth best player. Maybe they really believe in Murray, or maybe they were wary of taking a guard with their first pick for the third year in a row.
Either way, it worked out for the Detroit Pistons, who were happy to take Ivy for fifth. Having secured Cade Cunningham with the first pick last year, they now have the makings of a conservative, young, gorgeous background.
Follow the selections below for updates, deals, and analysis for the 2022 NBA Draft.
2022 NBA Draft Order
|round 1
|Selection
|Round 2
|Selection
|1. Magic
|
Paulo Banchero
|31. Pacers
| Andrew Nimbard
PG | Gonzaga
|2. Thunder
|
Chet Holmgren
|32. Magic
| Caleb Hostan
SF | Michigan
|3. Missiles
|
Jabbari Smith
|33. Birds of Prey
| Christian Koloko
c | Arizona
|4. Kings
|
Keegan Murray
|34. Thunder
| Jaylene Williams
PF | Arkansas
|5. Pistons
|
Jaden Ivy
|35. Lakers*
| Max Christie
SG | Michigan Street
|6. Pacers
|
Benedict Mathurin
|36. Trail Blazers
| Gabriel Procida
SF | Italia
|7. Trail Blazers
|
cheddon sharp
|37 Kings*
| Jaden Hardy
SG | G League Ignite
|8. Swans
|
Dyson Daniels
|38 – Tottenham*
| Kennedy Chandler
PG | Tennessee
|9. Tottenham
|
Jeremy Suchan
|39. Cavaliers
| Khalifa Diop
c | Senegal
|10. Wizards
|
Johnny Davis
|40.
| Bryce McGuins
SF | Nebraska
|11. Knicks*
| Osman Deng
SF | France
|41. Swans
| E.J. Liddell
PF | Ohio Street
|12. Thunder
| Galen Williams
SG | Santa Clara
|42. Knicks
| Trevor Keeles
SG | duke
|13. Hornets*
| Galen Doreen
c | Memphis
|43. Clippers
| Moussa Diabatti
PF | Michigan
|14. Cavaliers
| Ochai Agbaji
SG | kansas
|44 – Hawks*
| Ryan Rollins
SG | Toledo
|15. Hornets
| Mark Williams
c | duke
|45. Hornets
| Josh Minot
PF | Memphis
|16. Hawks
| AJ Griffin
SF | duke
|46- pistons *
| Ismail Kamagat
c | France
|17. Missiles
| Tari Eason
PF | LSU
|47 – Grizzlies
| Vince Williams Jr.
SF | Virginia Commonwealth University
|18. Bulls
| Dalene Terry
SF | Arizona
|48.
| Kendall Brown
SF | Baylor
|19. Timberwolves *
| Jake LaRavia
PF | Wake Forest
|49- Cavaliers*
| Isaiah Mobley
PF | USC
|20. Tottenham
| Regal Branham
SF | Ohio Street
|50. Timberwolves
| Matteo Spagnolo
PG | Italia
|21. Nuggets
| Christian Brown
SG | kansas
|51 Warriors*
| Therese Martin
SG | Okon
|22 – Grizzlies*
| Walker Kessler
c | Auburn
|52. Swans
| Carlo Matkovic
c | Serbia
|23. 76ers*
| David Rudy
SG | Colo. st.
|53. Celtics
| J.D. Davison
PG | Alabama
|24. Dollars
| Margon Beauchamp
SF | G League Ignite
|54. Wizards
| Yannick Nzosa
c | Congo
|25. Tottenham
| Blake Wesley
SG | Notre Dame
|55. Warriors
| Guy Santos
SF | Brazil
|26- Missiles *
| Wendell Moore Jr.
SF | duke
|56. Cavaliers
|27. Heat
| Nikola Jovic
SF | Serbia
|57. Trail Blazers
|28. Warriors
| Patrick Baldwin Jr.
PF | Milwaukee
|58. Pacers
|29 – Grizzlies *
| Ty Washington Jr.
PG | Kentucky
|30. Nuggets*
| Peyton Watson
SF | University of California
* – mentioned trade
