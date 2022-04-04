April 4, 2022

2022 Grammy Awards Winners: Update List

Roxanne Bacchus April 4, 2022 1 min read

Best immersive vocal album

“Alicia”, George Masenberg and Eric Schilling, Immersive Mixed Engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastery engineer; Ann Mencelli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Best Immersive Vocal Album (63rd Grammy Awards)

“American Soldier Soundtrack” Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mixed engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastery engineer; Dan Mercario, immersive producer (Jim R. Kaine and US Army Field Division)

Best Engineering Album, Classic

“Chanticleer Sings Christmas,” Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (@Chanticleer)

Product of the Year, Classic

Judith Sherman

Best orchestral performance

“Price: Symphony No. 1 and 3,” Yannick Nezette Seguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best opera recording

“Glass: Akhenaten” Karen Kamensik, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James, and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, Producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Choir)

Best choral performance

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand, Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestra; Grant Gershon, Robert Stad, Fernando Malvar Ruiz and Luke McDarver, Masters of Chorus (Lea Crusito, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinney, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Maurice Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Choir, Los Angeles Master Choir, Children’s National Chorus and Pacific Choir)

