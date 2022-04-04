2022 Grammy Winners: The Complete List

Below is a list of nominees in several major categories, with the winners indicated in bold.

“Freedom” John Baptiste

“I Kicked You Out,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches”, Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar and Jevonne

“Right in time” Brandi Carlyle

“Kiss Me More” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happiest Ever” Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call me by your name), Lil Nas X

“Driving License” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the door open,” Silk Sonic *winner

song of the year

Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

“Beautiful Noises,” Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlisle

“Driving License” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight for you,” her

“Happiest Ever” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave the door open,” Silk Sonic *winner

“Montero (Call me by your name)” Lil Nas X

“Peaches”, Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar and Jevonne

“Right in time” Brandi Carlyle

album of the year

We are Jean-Baptiste *winner

“Love For Sale” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” Doja Cat

“Happiest Ever” Billie Eilish

“The back of my mind,” her

“Montero”, Lil Nas X

“Sour” Olivia Rodrigo

Forever Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Best New Artist

Aruj Aftab

Jimmy Allen

Baby Kim

Phineas

glass animals

Japanese breakfast

Kid Laroy

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo *winner

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” Justin Bieber

“On Time” by Brandy Carlyle

“Happiest Ever” Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande’s “Steps”

“Driving License” by Olivia Rodrigo *winner

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

“I’m out of you,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Single” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

BTS “Butter”

“Higher Power” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat feat. SZA *winner

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga *winner

“Til We Meet Again (Live)”, Norah Jones

“Happy Birthday Tori Kelly” Tori Kelly

“Lidsey sings Nina” Lydsey

“This Is Life” Willie Nelson

Holly Dolly’s birthday, Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” Doja Cat

“Happier than ever,” Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande’s “Steps”

“Sour” Olivia Rodrigo *winner

Best dance recording

“Hero”, Afrojack and David Guetta

“Loom”, Alvor Arnalds featuring Bonobo

Before James Blake

“Heartbreak,” bonobo and massive extinct dinosaurs

Caribou “You Can Do It”

“Alive” Rufus de Sol *winner

“Work” Tiësto

best rap album

“Off Season”, J. Cole

‘Approved Lovable Boy’ Drake

“King’s Disease 2” Nazi

“Call me if you lose” Tyler, Creator *winner

Donda, Kanye West

best rap performance

“Family Ties”, Baby Kim, Kendrick Lamar *winner

“Up”, Cardi B

“My Life” by J. Cole, 21 Savage & Murray

“Thot S ***” Megan The Stallion

best rap song

“Bath Salts” DMX, Jay-Z, People

Best friend, Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties”, Baby Kim, Kendrick Lamar

“Prison”, Kanye West, Jay-Z *winner

“My Life” by J. Cole, 21 Savage & Murray

Best Latin Pop Album

Vertigo, Pablo Alboran

“Miss Amores,” Paula Arenas – Miss Amores

“Hecho A La Antigua” by Ricardo Arjuna

“Miss Manos” Camilo

Mindo, Alex Cuba *winner

“Revelación” Selena Gomez

Best album Musica Urbana

“Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro

“El timo Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny *winner

Jose, J Balvin

“KG0516,” KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8,” Kali Uchis

Best Performance by American Roots

“Scream” John Baptiste *winner

“Love and Regret” Billy Strings

“I wish I knew what freedom would feel like,” Alabama Blind Boys and Bella Flick

“Breath of the Devil” Brandi Clark featuring Brandy Carlyle

“Night Flyer” Alison Russell

Best R&B Performance

I lost ‘Snow Allegra’

“Peaches”, Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar and Jevonne

“Damage”, HER

“Leave the door open,” Silk Sonic * Winner (tie)

“Capture Your Emotions” Jasmine Sullivan * Winner (tie)

Best R&B Song

“Damage”, HER

“Happy days” SZA

“Memorial of heartbreak,” Jevon

“Leave the door open,” Silk Sonic *winner

“Capture Your Emotions” Jasmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Sky,” Snow Allegra

We are Jean-Baptiste

“The Voice of the Gold Digger” Leon Bridges

“The back of my mind,” her

“Heaux Tales” by Yasmine Sullivan *winner

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever after all,” Luke Combs

Remember her name Mickey Gayton

“All I do is drive.” Jason Ispel

“Camera Roll” by Casey Musgraves

“You should probably leave,” Chris Stapleton *winner

Best Country Performance or Team Performance

“If I Don’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” Osborne Brothers *winner

“Nice to have you”, Dan + Shay

Chasing After You, Ryan Heard and Maren Morris

“Drunk (and I don’t want to go home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best country song

Better Than We Found Maren Morris

“Camera Roll” by Casey Musgraves

“Cool”, Chris Stapleton *winner

“Country Again”, Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like”, Walker Hayes

Remember her name Mickey Gayton

Best country album

“Skeletons,” the Osborne Brothers

Remember her name Mickey Gayton

“The Harbor Tapes” by Miranda Lambert, John Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita” Sturgill Simpson

“Start Over”, Chris Stapleton *winner

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“I Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)” Black Pumas

“Nothing compares to 2 yo,” Chris Cornell

“OHMS,” Deftones

“Making a Fire” Foo Fighters *winner

Best rock song

“All my favorite songs,” wither

The “thieves” of the kings of Leon

“Distance” Mammoth WVH

“Find My Way” Paul McCartney

“Waiting for War” Foo Fighters *winner

Best rock album

“Power”, AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A,” Black Pumas

“Nobody Sings Like You Anymore, Volume 1,” Chris Cornell

“Midnight Medicine” by Foo Fighters *winner

“McCartney III” Paul McCartney