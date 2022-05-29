May 29, 2022

2022 Indianapolis 500: Live updates, highlights, results of the 106th Indy 500

Joy Love May 29, 2022 2 min read

Scott Dixon leads the charge from pole position at Chip Ganassi Racing in the 106th Indianapolis 500, and the 2008 winner will surround a lot of familiar companies around him as Ganassi Racing will also start in second (Alex Palou) and fifth (Marcus Ericsson), Tony Kanaan (6th) and Jimmy Johnson (12th place).

In the previous 105 events, only 21 times has the driver who started first has also taken pole, including Dixon in 2008, his only Indy 500 victory. The last driver to do so was Simon Pagenaud in 2019.

Judging from Friday’s Carb Day session, Ganassi’s cars will be the best as it’s Canaan’s turn to lead the timing sheets at 227.114 mph. Ericsson and Dixon came in second and fourth at speed with the Dale Coyne Racing car for two-time winner Takuma Sato.

Rinus VeeKay, who started in third, was in second place when he fired his first full lane warning. VeeKay’s Ed Carpenter Racing caught a gust of wind in the short chute between Turns 1 and 2, then turned around and hit the wall hard, ending his day.

Sunday weather looks hot, the maximum temperature is 83 degrees Celsius, and there is no rain according to the weather forecast. Wind gusts of up to 17 mph may be a problem on short chutes between turns 1-2 and 3-4.

How to watch 106 Indianapolis 500

  • Date: May 29
  • Site: Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • time: 12 pm ET
  • Television: NBC
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

