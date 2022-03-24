2022 March Madness Predictions: College basketball expert picks odds, streaks for Thursday’s Sweet 16 games

Time to get recognition from the top here before we get to the Sweet 16: March Madness picks not It was monthly. The good news is that our experts are picking – back in action today before the Sweet 16 fun on Thursday! More features than just your features. Gary Parish, Matt Norlander and Chip Patterson are all riding heaters in this second wave of the championship, and David Cobb had a nice little ride as well.

So if you want to make their selections instead, I totally understand. or if you truly Want to win a bag, looks like fading out might be the real move. That choice is yours as you check out our picks below.

Either way, to prepare you for the first day of week two of the tournament, I once again invited our experts to make live and against the difference picks to help you pick your bow (and hopefully make some cheddar along the way). You can also check out our website Bracketing Expert or our Return of the brackets for the third round.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for the remainder of the month for coverage of the NCAA Championship through to the end of the fourth round. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for the latest schedule of Thursday’s third round matches.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook | All times are oriental

NCAA Championship: 16 Beautiful Picks

(1) Gonzaga vs (4) Arkansas

Thursday, 7:09 pm | CBS, March Madness Live: Gonzaga has not covered the spread in four of the last five games, including both of the NCAA Championship games. However, Arkansas has covered the difference in 20 of 35 games this season and is 4-1-0 ATS as an underdog, according to TeamRankings.com. The 8.5 point streak seems like a reasonable number to make out for the Razorbacks who can win on penalties or slow and have individuals that fit in favorably with the Zags. Choose: Arkansas +9

diffusion ARK +9 ARK +9 ARK +9 ARK +9 ARK +9 ARK +9 straighten up ZAGS ZAGS ZAGS ZAGS ZAGS ZAGS

(2) Villanova vs. (11) Michigan)

Thursday, 7:29 pm | TBS, March Madness Live: Villanova now appears to be the strongest remaining second seed in brackets. It doesn’t mean much – two of these four seeds are already in the house and the other one, roosters, looked weak – but it does matter for something. The Wildcats coached by Jay Wright are old, experienced and play really well. Their advantage in the back area should outweigh their disadvantages in the front area by a wide enough margin to cover the spread. Choose: Villanova-5

diffusion Nova -5 MIA +5 MIA +5 Nova -5 MIA +5 Nova -5 straighten up Nova Nova Nova Nova Nova Nova

(2) Duke vs. (3) Texas Tech

Thursday, 9:39 pm | CBS, March Madness Live: what Feel Such underdog play is not so in the eyes of the possibility makers. Texas Tech, seeded No. 3, awards 1.5 points to Duke, seeded No. 2, in this Western District game. And I’m putting it together with the Red Raiders. Their defense is fierce, and Duke’s overall match is a nightmare to prepare for even as several days have passed. Choose: Texas Tech -1.5

diffusion Duke +1.5.2 Duke +1.5.2 TTU -1.5 TTU -1.5 TTU -1.5 TTU -1.5 straighten up duke duke TTU TTU TTU TTU

(1) Arizona vs (5) Houston

Thursday, 9:59 pm | TBS, March Madness Live: Arizona had to go overtime to take care of the TCU in the second round, and they really struggled with the way the two-horned frogs smashed their offensive plates. That’s particularly worrisome against a Houston team that ranks third as the best offensive rebounding team in all of the college hoops. But it’s an area that I suspect Tommy Lloyd and his Wildcats staff will be ready for battle before Thursday. If it boils down to talent as I think, I’d love to give Zona points. Choose: Arizona-2

diffusion ARIZ -2 ARIZ -2 ARIZ -2 ARIZ -2 ARIZ -2 is +2 straighten up ARIZ ARIZ ARIZ ARIZ ARIZ ho

Who will win every college basketball game, and which teams will sink your score? Visit SportsLine now to learn how to choose the spread, money, streak and overs for every tournament gameall from the model that comes in at nearly $1,500 in top-ranked college basketball and simulates each possession 10,000 times.