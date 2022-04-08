April 8, 2022

2022 Masters Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today at Round 2 at the Augusta National

Joy Love April 8, 2022

Augusta, GA – The star-studded leaderboard and course packed with patrons already reached the temperature of the 2022 Masters as Round Two kicks off on Friday. Sung-jae Im tops this board at 5 under after the first 18 stellar holes, but his lead is slim with Cameron Smith, ex-champions Danny Willett and Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Neiman and Scotty Scheffler among those taking his heels off on the second day of the action starts.

However, it is Tiger Woods that pulls most of the air out of Augusta National’s atmosphere. Playing his first event in 17 months – and only 14 months after nearly losing a leg – Woods shot the The most prominent 71 in the history of masters Seated T11 and only four shots from the back of Im. Tiger is unlikely to make the cut except for disaster on Friday, but could be in contention to win his sixth green jacket to enter the weekend. It all makes for a second must-see tour that should be exciting from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

Watch the 2022 Masters stream this Friday with Masters Live Where we follow the world’s best golfers around the Augusta National with Featured Groupscheck in the famous Amen corner And see the leaders around the turn on Holes 15 and 16. Watch live broadcasts for free on desktop and mobile via CBSSports.com And CBS Sports App. Also available at Paramount +.

CBS Sports will update this story with results and highlights from the Masters below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed in the leadRound 2 times our complete tee Master’s program schedule/coverage Instructs.

