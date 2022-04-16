2022 NBA Playoffs – Complete first-round matches, schedules, and news

The NBA postseason is here, and it’s shaping up to be a wide open pursuit of the 2022 title.

The Phoenix Suns had the league’s best record in the regular season — eight games behind the second-best Memphis Grizzlies. Devin BookerAnd Chris Paul The governing Western Conference champions are on a mission to redeem themselves after losing last season’s Finals six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lots of contenders in the West stand in Sun’s way, including Ja Morante And the Grizzlies, the best player in the game Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors, who returned to the playoffs for the first time since their finalists in 2019.

In the East, the defending Bucks were the third seed in a lumber-filled conference—the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers were separated by just two games in the regular season final standings.

And the Brooklyn Nets, who needed a play-in championship to win the seventh seed, have the star power to change the playoff class.

Here’s all the info you need for every first round match, including schedules, news and series-by-series analysis.

Eastern Conference

Game 1: Atlanta vs Miami | Sunday, April 17 (1 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Atlanta vs Miami | Tuesday, April 19 (TBD)

The third game: Miami vs Atlanta | Friday, April 22 (TBD, ESPN)

Fourth game: Miami vs Atlanta | Sunday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

5* game: Atlanta vs Miami | Tuesday, April 26 (TBC)

6* game: Miami vs Atlanta | Thursday, April 28 (TBC)

Game 7 *: Atlanta vs Miami | Saturday, April 30 (TBD, TNT)

* If necessary

Game 1: Brooklyn vs Boston | Sunday, April 17 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: Brooklyn vs Boston | Wednesday, April 20 (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

The third game: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Saturday, April 23 (TBC, ESPN)

Fourth game: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Monday, April 25 (TBD)

5* game: Brooklyn vs Boston | Wednesday, April 27 (TBD)

6* game: Boston vs. Brooklyn | Friday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 7 *: Brooklyn vs Boston | Sunday, May 1 (TBD)

* If necessary

Game 1: Chicago vs Milwaukee | Sunday, April 17 (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Chicago vs Milwaukee | Wednesday, April 20 (9:30 PM ET, TNT)

The third game: Milwaukee vs Chicago | Friday, April 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Fourth game: Milwaukee vs Chicago | Sunday, April 24 (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

5* game: Chicago vs Milwaukee | Wednesday, April 27 (TBD)

6* game: Milwaukee vs Chicago | Friday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 7 *: Chicago vs Milwaukee | Sunday, May 1 (TBD)

* If necessary

Game 1: Toronto vs Philadelphia | Saturday, April 16 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Toronto vs Philadelphia | Monday, April 18 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

The third game: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Wednesday, April 20 (8 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Fourth game: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Saturday, April 23 (2 p.m. ET, TNT)

5* game: Toronto vs Philadelphia | Monday, April 25 (TBD)

6* game: Philadelphia vs. Toronto | Thursday, April 28 (TBC)

Game 7 *: Toronto vs Philadelphia | Saturday, April 30 (TBD, TNT)

* If necessary

Western Conference

Game 1: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Sunday, April 17 (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Tuesday, April 19 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

The third game: Phoenix vs New Orleans | Friday, April 22 (TBD, ESPN)

Fourth game: Phoenix vs New Orleans | Sunday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

5* game: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Tuesday, April 26 (TBC)

6* game: Phoenix vs New Orleans | Thursday, April 28 (TBC)

Game 7 *: New Orleans vs. Phoenix | Saturday, April 30 (TBD, TNT)

* If necessary

Game 1: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Saturday, April 16 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Tuesday, April 19 (TBD)

The third game: Memphis vs Minnesota | Thursday, April 21 (7:30 PM ET, TNT)

Fourth game: Memphis vs Minnesota | Saturday, April 23 (TBC, ESPN)

5* game: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Tuesday, April 26 (TBC)

6* game: Memphis vs Minnesota | Friday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 7 *: Minnesota vs. Memphis | Sunday, May 1 (TBD)

* If necessary

Game 1: Denver vs Golden State | Saturday, April 16 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: Denver vs Golden State | Monday, April 18 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

The third game: Golden State vs Denver | Thursday, April 21 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Fourth game: Golden State vs Denver | Sunday, April 24 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

5* game: Denver vs Golden State | Wednesday, April 27 (TBD)

6* game: Golden State vs Denver | Friday, April 29 (TBD)

Game 7 *: Denver vs Golden State | Sunday, May 1 (TBD)

* If necessary

Game 1: Utah vs Dallas | Saturday, April 16 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Utah vs Dallas | Monday, April 18 (8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

The third game: Dallas vs. Utah | Thursday, April 21 (9 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Fourth game: Dallas vs. Utah | Saturday, April 23 (4:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

5* game: Utah vs Dallas | Monday, April 25 (TBD)

6* game: Dallas vs. Utah | Thursday, April 28 (TBC)

Game 7 *: Utah vs Dallas | Saturday, April 30 (TBD, TNT)

* If necessary