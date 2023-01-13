2022 NFL All-Pro Team roster

NEW YORK (AP) – The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team They were chosen by a national panel of 50 members of the media:
a crime
Quarterback – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back – Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
TIGHT END – Travis Kelsey, Kansas City
Wide Receivers – Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Terrick Hill, Miami; Davant Adams, Las Vegas
Left tackle – Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle – Lynn Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard – Joel Petonio, Cleveland
Right Guard – Zach Martin, Dallas
Center – Jason Kelsey, Philadelphia
defense
Edge Rushers – Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen – Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinn Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers – Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbucks – Gardner Sauce, New York Jets; Patrick Sartain II, Denver
Safety – Minka Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hofanga, San Francisco
special teams
Placekicker – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Bunter – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Cake Returner – Kesian Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner – Marcus Jones, New England
Special Team – Jeremy Reeves, Washington
Long Snapper – Andrew DiPaola, Minnesota
___
The second team
a crime
Quarterback – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back – Nick Chupp, Cleveland
Tight end – George Kettle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers – AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left tackle – Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle – Tristan Wervis, Tampa Bay
Left Guard – Joe Thune, Kansas City
Right Guard – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
defense
Edge Rushers – Miles Garrett, Cleveland; Hasson Reddick, Philadelphia
Inside Liners – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers – Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; DiMario Davis, New Orleans.
Cornerbucks – Gayer Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradbury, Philadelphia
Safeties – Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
special teams
Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Gambler – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Cake Returner – Ken Nwango, Minnesota
The Girl’s Back – Calif Raymond, Detroit
Special Team – George Odom, San Francisco
Long Snapper – Nick Moore, Baltimore
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
