2022 NFL All-Pro Team roster

NEW YORK (AP) – The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team They were chosen by a national panel of 50 members of the media :

a crime

Quarterback – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back – Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

TIGHT END – Travis Kelsey, Kansas City

Wide Receivers – Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Terrick Hill, Miami; Davant Adams, Las Vegas

Left tackle – Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle – Lynn Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard – Joel Petonio, Cleveland

Right Guard – Zach Martin, Dallas

Center – Jason Kelsey, Philadelphia

defense

Edge Rushers – Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen – Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinn Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers – Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbucks – Gardner Sauce, New York Jets; Patrick Sartain II, Denver

Safety – Minka Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hofanga, San Francisco

special teams

Placekicker – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Bunter – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Cake Returner – Kesian Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner – Marcus Jones, New England

Special Team – Jeremy Reeves, Washington

Long Snapper – Andrew DiPaola, Minnesota

___

The second team

a crime

Quarterback – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back – Nick Chupp, Cleveland

Tight end – George Kettle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers – AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left tackle – Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle – Tristan Wervis, Tampa Bay

Left Guard – Joe Thune, Kansas City

Right Guard – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

defense

Edge Rushers – Miles Garrett, Cleveland; Hasson Reddick, Philadelphia

Inside Liners – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers – Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; DiMario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbucks – Gayer Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradbury, Philadelphia

Safeties – Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

special teams

Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Gambler – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Cake Returner – Ken Nwango, Minnesota

The Girl’s Back – Calif Raymond, Detroit

Special Team – George Odom, San Francisco

Long Snapper – Nick Moore, Baltimore

___

