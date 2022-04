2022 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Zero QBs in the Top Ten, Jameson Williams First Offboard Receiver

We are officially one week away from the 2022 NFL Draft and the predictions will come true.

It was becoming increasingly difficult to predict where the brokers would go in this category and that was the backbone of other decisions. If the Carolina leadership feels they have to win now, it makes sense that their interest in Baker Mayfield – not the rookie – is real. Will Atalanta take on the quarterback after overtaking them in a stronger group last year? Is Seattle ready to start rebuilding with 70-year-old Pete Carroll as head coach? All of these questions and more are explored in today’s thinking exercise.

Without further ado, let’s launch this thing!

Round 2

#33 overall: Jaguar – Devin Lloyd, LP, Utah

#34 overall: Black – Louis Sen, S, Georgia

#35 overall: Gates – Kwai Walker, LP, Georgia

#36 overall: Giants – Nakobi Dean, LP, Georgia

#37 overall: Texas – Arnold Ipeketty, Edge, Pennsylvania

#38 overall: Aircraft – Bryce Hall, RB, Iowa

#39 overall: Beers – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota

#40 overall: Seahawks – Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

#41 overall: Seahawks – Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

#42 overall: Ponies – Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

#43 overall: Falcons – Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

#44 overall: Browns – Travis Jones, DT, UCONN

#45 in general: crows – Tyler SmithOL, Tulsa

No. 46 overall: Vikings – Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

#47 overall: Leaders – George Pickens, WR, Georgia

#48 overall: Bears – Darianne Kennard, OJ, Kentucky

No. 49 overall: Saints – Galen Peter, S, Baylor

#50 overall: Chiefs – Demarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

#51 overall: Eagles – Leo Chenal, LP, Wisconsin

52 overall: Steelers – Daniel Valle, OT, Minnesota

53 overall: Packers – David Ogabo, Edge, Michigan

#54 overall: Patriots – Christian Harris, LP, Alabama

55 overall: Cardinals – Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State

#56 overall: Cowboys – Chad Momma, LP, Wyoming

57 overall: Bills – Cool String, IOL, Chattanooga

#58 overall: Falcons – Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

#59 overall: Packers – Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

#60 overall: Pirates – Vidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

No. 61 overall: 49ers – Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

62 overall: Presidents – Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

#63 overall: Bengals – Cam Taylor Brett, CB, Nebraska

#64 overall: Broncos – Troy Anderson, LP, Montana

Round 3

#65 overall: Jaguar – Tree McBride, TE, Colorado

#66 overall: Black – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

#67 overall: Giants – Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

#68 overall: Texas – Nick Cross, S, Maryland

No. 69 overall: Aircraft – Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

No. 70 overall: Jaguars – Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

#71 overall: Bears – Dylan Barham, OJ, Memphis

No. 72 overall: Seahawks – Tariq Wolin, CB, TX – San Antonio

No. 73 in total: dowries – Khalil Shaker, WR, Boise State

No. 74 overall: Falcons – Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State

#75 overall: Broncos – Zion McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

#76 overall: Ravens – Channing Tindall, LP, Georgia

77 overall: Vikings – Brian Cook, S, Cincinnati

No. 78 overall: Browns – Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

#79 overall: Chargers – Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

#80 overall: Texas – Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

#81 overall: Giants – Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss

#82 overall: Falcons – Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio

#83 overall: Eagles – John Mitchell III, WR, Alabama

#84 overall: Steelers – Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi

#85 overall: Patriots – Joshua Izudo, OJ, North Carolina

No. 86 overall: Raiders – Nicholas Pettit Freer, Ohio

No. 87 overall: Cardinals – Luke Fortner, SE, Kentucky

#88 overall: Cowboys – Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

No. 89 overall: Bills – David Bell, WR, Bordeaux

#90 overall: Titans – Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

#91 overall: Pirates – Cady Otton, TE, Washington

No. 92 overall: Packers – Kirby Joseph, S., Illinois

No. 93 overall: 49ers – Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest

No. 94 overall: Presidents – Abraham Lucas, Washington State

#95 overall: Bengals – Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

No. 96 overall: Broncos – Charlie Kollar, TE, Iowa

No. 97 overall: Black – Kobe Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

No. 98 overall: Saints – Megay Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati

No. 99 overall: Browns – Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

100 overall: Ravens – Dominic Robinson, Edge, Miami (Ohio)

No. 101 overall: Eagles – Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

No. 102 overall: Dolphins – Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

103 overall: Chiefs – DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

104 overall: Rams – Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

105 overall: 49ers – Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State