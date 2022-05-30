May 30, 2022

2022 SEC baseball bracket, table, tournament scores

Here’s the final arc of the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament, which took place May 24-29 in Hoover, Alaska, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Top-ranked Tennessee State beat seventh-placed Florida, 8-5, in Sunday’s championship game for the SEC title for the fourth time in the program.

Twelve SEC teams have made it to the last ten men’s CWS Finals, including all-SEC games in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC Championship has 12 teams, ranked #1 to #12, with a total of 17 matches. The top four, including the SEC East and SEC West champions, bid farewell to the first round, and teams seeded from #3 to #12 received big bids for the tournament based on their conference win percentage.

Teams seeded from #5 to #12 opened the SEC Championship game on Tuesday in the form of a singles elimination, and the double elimination process began on Wednesday. The SEC Championship returns to the singles elimination game on Saturday, May 28.

2022 SEC Baseball Championship Schedule, Results

All results:
Date time (Eastern time) the match network
Tuesday 24 May Game 1: No. 11 Alabama 5No. 6 Georgia 3 SEC . network
Game 2: No. 7 Florida 210 South Carolina 1 (F/10) SEC . network
The third game: No. 8 Vanderbilt 3No. 9 Ole Miss 1 SEC . network
Wednesday 25 May Fourth game: No. 12 Kentucky 3No. 5 Auburn 1 SEC . network
Fifth game: No. 11 Alabama 4No. 3 Arkansas 3 SEC . network
Thursday 26 May Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M 10, No. 7 Florida 0 SEC . network
Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee 10, No. 8 Vanderbilt 1 SEC . network
Game 8: No. 4 LSU 11No. 12 Kentucky 6 SEC . network
Friday May 27 Game 9: No. 7 Florida 7No. 3 Arkansas 5 SEC . network
Game 10: No. 12 Kentucky 10No. 8 Vanderbilt 2 SEC . network
Game 11: No. 2 Texas A&M 1211, Alabama 8 SEC . network
. Game 12: No. 1 TN 5No. 4 LSU 1 SEC . network
Saturday 28 May Game 13: No. 7 Florida 11, No. 11 Alabama 6 SEC . network
Game 14: No. 12 Kentucky 7LSU 2 SEC . network
Game 15: No. 7 Florida 9No. 2 Texas A&M 0 SEC . network
Game 16: No. 1 Tennessee 12No. 12 Kentucky 2 SEC . network
Sunday May 29 No. 1 Tennessee 8, No. 7 Florida 5 (championship game) ESPN2

Former SEC Champions

Here are the SEC Championship champions since the tournament was launched in 1977.

year a hero
1977 Ole Miss
1978 Auburn
1979 Mississippi
1980 Vanderbilt
1981 Florida
1982 Florida
1983 Alabama
1984 Florida
1985 Mississippi
1986 LSU
1987 Mississippi
1988 Florida
1989 Auburn
1990 LSU / Mississippi
1991 Florida
1992 LSU
1993 TN / LSU
1994 TN / LSU
1995 Tennessee / Alabama
1996 Alabama
1997 Alabama
1998 Auburn
1999 Alabama
2000 LSU
2001 Mississippi
2002 Alabama
2003 Alabama
2004 South Carolina
2005 Mississippi
2006 Ole Miss
2007 Vanderbilt
2008 LSU
2009 LSU
2010 LSU
2011 Florida
2012 Mississippi
2013 LSU
2014 LSU
2015 Florida
2016 Texas A&M
2017 LSU
2018 Ole Miss
2019 Vanderbilt
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 Arkansas
2022 Tennessee

