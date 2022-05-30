2022 SEC baseball bracket, table, tournament scores

Here’s the final arc of the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament, which took place May 24-29 in Hoover, Alaska, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Top-ranked Tennessee State beat seventh-placed Florida, 8-5, in Sunday’s championship game for the SEC title for the fourth time in the program.
Twelve SEC teams have made it to the last ten men’s CWS Finals, including all-SEC games in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).
The SEC Championship has 12 teams, ranked #1 to #12, with a total of 17 matches. The top four, including the SEC East and SEC West champions, bid farewell to the first round, and teams seeded from #3 to #12 received big bids for the tournament based on their conference win percentage.
Teams seeded from #5 to #12 opened the SEC Championship game on Tuesday in the form of a singles elimination, and the double elimination process began on Wednesday. The SEC Championship returns to the singles elimination game on Saturday, May 28.
2022 SEC Baseball Championship Schedule, Results
|All results:
|Date
|time (Eastern time)
|the match
|network
|Tuesday 24 May
|Game 1: No. 11 Alabama 5No. 6 Georgia 3
|SEC . network
|Game 2: No. 7 Florida 210 South Carolina 1 (F/10)
|SEC . network
|The third game: No. 8 Vanderbilt 3No. 9 Ole Miss 1
|SEC . network
|Wednesday 25 May
|Fourth game: No. 12 Kentucky 3No. 5 Auburn 1
|SEC . network
|Fifth game: No. 11 Alabama 4No. 3 Arkansas 3
|SEC . network
|Thursday 26 May
|Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M 10, No. 7 Florida 0
|SEC . network
|Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee 10, No. 8 Vanderbilt 1
|SEC . network
|Game 8: No. 4 LSU 11No. 12 Kentucky 6
|SEC . network
|Friday May 27
|Game 9: No. 7 Florida 7No. 3 Arkansas 5
|SEC . network
|Game 10: No. 12 Kentucky 10No. 8 Vanderbilt 2
|SEC . network
|Game 11: No. 2 Texas A&M 1211, Alabama 8
|SEC . network
|.
|Game 12: No. 1 TN 5No. 4 LSU 1
|SEC . network
|Saturday 28 May
|Game 13: No. 7 Florida 11, No. 11 Alabama 6
|SEC . network
|Game 14: No. 12 Kentucky 7LSU 2
|SEC . network
|Game 15: No. 7 Florida 9No. 2 Texas A&M 0
|SEC . network
|Game 16: No. 1 Tennessee 12No. 12 Kentucky 2
|SEC . network
|Sunday May 29
|No. 1 Tennessee 8, No. 7 Florida 5 (championship game)
|ESPN2
Former SEC Champions
Here are the SEC Championship champions since the tournament was launched in 1977.
|year
|a hero
|1977
|Ole Miss
|1978
|Auburn
|1979
|Mississippi
|1980
|Vanderbilt
|1981
|Florida
|1982
|Florida
|1983
|Alabama
|1984
|Florida
|1985
|Mississippi
|1986
|LSU
|1987
|Mississippi
|1988
|Florida
|1989
|Auburn
|1990
|LSU / Mississippi
|1991
|Florida
|1992
|LSU
|1993
|TN / LSU
|1994
|TN / LSU
|1995
|Tennessee / Alabama
|1996
|Alabama
|1997
|Alabama
|1998
|Auburn
|1999
|Alabama
|2000
|LSU
|2001
|Mississippi
|2002
|Alabama
|2003
|Alabama
|2004
|South Carolina
|2005
|Mississippi
|2006
|Ole Miss
|2007
|Vanderbilt
|2008
|LSU
|2009
|LSU
|2010
|LSU
|2011
|Florida
|2012
|Mississippi
|2013
|LSU
|2014
|LSU
|2015
|Florida
|2016
|Texas A&M
|2017
|LSU
|2018
|Ole Miss
|2019
|Vanderbilt
|2020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2021
|Arkansas
|2022
|Tennessee
