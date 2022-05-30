2022 SEC baseball bracket, table, tournament scores

Here’s the final arc of the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament, which took place May 24-29 in Hoover, Alaska, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Top-ranked Tennessee State beat seventh-placed Florida, 8-5, in Sunday’s championship game for the SEC title for the fourth time in the program.

Twelve SEC teams have made it to the last ten men’s CWS Finals, including all-SEC games in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC Championship has 12 teams, ranked #1 to #12, with a total of 17 matches. The top four, including the SEC East and SEC West champions, bid farewell to the first round, and teams seeded from #3 to #12 received big bids for the tournament based on their conference win percentage.

Teams seeded from #5 to #12 opened the SEC Championship game on Tuesday in the form of a singles elimination, and the double elimination process began on Wednesday. The SEC Championship returns to the singles elimination game on Saturday, May 28.

2022 SEC Baseball Championship Schedule, Results

All results: Date time (Eastern time) the match network Tuesday 24 May Game 1: No. 11 Alabama 5No. 6 Georgia 3 SEC . network Game 2: No. 7 Florida 210 South Carolina 1 (F/10) SEC . network The third game: No. 8 Vanderbilt 3No. 9 Ole Miss 1 SEC . network Wednesday 25 May Fourth game: No. 12 Kentucky 3No. 5 Auburn 1 SEC . network Fifth game: No. 11 Alabama 4No. 3 Arkansas 3 SEC . network Thursday 26 May Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M 10, No. 7 Florida 0 SEC . network Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee 10, No. 8 Vanderbilt 1 SEC . network Game 8: No. 4 LSU 11No. 12 Kentucky 6 SEC . network Friday May 27 Game 9: No. 7 Florida 7No. 3 Arkansas 5 SEC . network Game 10: No. 12 Kentucky 10No. 8 Vanderbilt 2 SEC . network Game 11: No. 2 Texas A&M 1211, Alabama 8 SEC . network . Game 12: No. 1 TN 5No. 4 LSU 1 SEC . network Saturday 28 May Game 13: No. 7 Florida 11, No. 11 Alabama 6 SEC . network Game 14: No. 12 Kentucky 7LSU 2 SEC . network Game 15: No. 7 Florida 9No. 2 Texas A&M 0 SEC . network Game 16: No. 1 Tennessee 12No. 12 Kentucky 2 SEC . network Sunday May 29 No. 1 Tennessee 8, No. 7 Florida 5 (championship game) ESPN2

Former SEC Champions

Here are the SEC Championship champions since the tournament was launched in 1977.

year a hero 1977 Ole Miss 1978 Auburn 1979 Mississippi 1980 Vanderbilt 1981 Florida 1982 Florida 1983 Alabama 1984 Florida 1985 Mississippi 1986 LSU 1987 Mississippi 1988 Florida 1989 Auburn 1990 LSU / Mississippi 1991 Florida 1992 LSU 1993 TN / LSU 1994 TN / LSU 1995 Tennessee / Alabama 1996 Alabama 1997 Alabama 1998 Auburn 1999 Alabama 2000 LSU 2001 Mississippi 2002 Alabama 2003 Alabama 2004 South Carolina 2005 Mississippi 2006 Ole Miss 2007 Vanderbilt 2008 LSU 2009 LSU 2010 LSU 2011 Florida 2012 Mississippi 2013 LSU 2014 LSU 2015 Florida 2016 Texas A&M 2017 LSU 2018 Ole Miss 2019 Vanderbilt 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Arkansas 2022 Tennessee

