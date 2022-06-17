June 18, 2022

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round Two at The Country Club

Joy Love June 17, 2022

The second round 3-under-67 led world number one Scottie Scheffler to the joint lead of the 122nd US Open as the afternoon wave is set to begin. Struggling out of the gates on Friday, the Texans caught fire in the mid-back nine and played a four-hole stretch in the 4-under, punctuated by an eagle in the 5-14.

Schaeffler now finds his name alongside Nick Hardy who signed for Rounds 69-68. Four other men are on top of the leaderboard and have yet to start their second rounds, including four-time main champ Rory McIlroy. After successfully defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open, the Northern Irishman was virtually flawless en route to a stealth-free first round…through 17 holes.

McIlroy will be looking to overtake Schaeffler with a solid second round as well as those few hits in the back. Jon Ram, Colin Morikawa, Will Zalatores and Max Homa all managed to play red characters through their shows on Thursday and are hoping for more of the same this afternoon. With so much excitement yet to unfold, these game giants are sure to claim this championship.

CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed in the leadAnd the Tour 2 times tee and all of us US Open TV schedule coverage guide.

