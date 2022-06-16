2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from the first round at The Country Club

The 122nd US Open takes place on Thursday with the pre-tournament favorite among the club’s leaders after the morning session. Rory McIlroy, who ran at 10-1 to win the All-Caesars Sportsbook National Championship, shot 3-under 67 to top the morning wave, and went out of the bogey for 17 holes to the last as he returned to tie the game. He performs at The Country Club in Brooklyn, Massachusetts.

McIlroy kicked off his quest for fifth place with a bang as he played alongside 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele in a pair of dynamites. Neither of them were below par after the first rounds, though Colin Morikawa, John Ram, Will Zalatores and Adam Scott are notable names sitting behind two of the co-leaders.

Brooks Koepka among the headlines in the afternoon. He is also trying to win his fifth US Open title for the third time. Koepka starts his tournament with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Players champion Cameron Smith.

With big names, old school golf, and storylines rampant, this year’s US Open is already shaping up to be an unforgettable one. CBS Sports will update this story with results and features below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, and more detailed leaderboardAnd the Round 1 tee times And our full US Open TV schedule coverage guide.