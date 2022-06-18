2022 US Open TV schedule, coverage, live broadcast, watch online, channel, golf tour times of The Country Club

The third major championship of the 2022 season of golf has arrived amidst a controversy raging behind the scenes. However, the US Forestry Association ensured that as little wind as possible was taken out of the sails of their first event as the 2022 US Open contenders began facing The Country Club. It’s the first time since 1988 that a national champion has been crowned in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, and some of the top contenders are playing with great momentum to the third round.

Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler A Hot effort during the second nine on Friday to enter into a dispute. Schaeffler aims to become the sixth golfer to win the Masters title and the US Open in the same season. However, he was not the favorite to start the tournament. Rory McIlroy, who came in hotter than anyone else on the field after defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open, received this rating.

McIlroy made the most of his momentum Opening play at The Country Club with a score of 67, and after a rough start Friday with a double bogey in the fourth division, Byrdie scored on three of the last seven holes to finish with a score of 69 and sit just by one stroke. Lead – the same position he entered today. If Rory gets the job done this weekend, he will win his first major championship since 2014.

Colin Morikawa came out and had the best Friday of anyone with a 4-under 66 with a stealth-free effort across his last 14 holes of the day to take the 36-hole lead. He’s joined by Jon Ram, climbing the leaderboard, who scored a goal for Eagle on Day 14 to score 3-under 67 and sits one shot behind Morikawa alongside McIlroy, Beau Heusler, Aaron Weiss and Hayden Buckley.

Meanwhile, man Most of the headlines are published Entering the Week, Phil Mickelson, missed the cut Together with a swarm of other stars.

While attending the US Open can be a lot of fun, just being able to watch golf in the biggest stages of the game is incredible fun every year. Here at CBSSports.com, we’re happy to bring you comprehensive coverage of the US Open all week long.

Enough to talk about it. Here’s how to watch as much of the US Open as possible during the week. Make sure to stick with CBS Sports for Live coverage during the third round Throughout the third major of the year.

All times are oriental

Round Three – Saturday 18th June

Third round start time: 10 am

Live broadcast of the US Open: From 10 AM to 8 PM

Round 3 coverage – 10am to 12pm on Peacock Day

Premium Collections – 11am on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) – 12 noon on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

TV coverage: From 12 to 8 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Round 4 – Sunday 19 June

Fourth round start time: 9 am

Live broadcast of the US Open: From 9 am to 7 pm

Round 4 coverage – 9-10AM at the Peacock

Premium Collections – 10am on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) – 11am on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (try for free)

TV coverage: From 12 to 7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)