2022 US Open TV Schedule, Coverage, Live Stream, Watch Online, Channel, Brookline Golf Tour Times

The third major championship of the 2022 season of golf has arrived amidst a controversy raging behind the scenes. However, the US Forestry Association ensured that as little wind as possible was taken out of the sails of their first event as the 2022 US Open contenders began facing The Country Club. It’s the first time since 1988 that a national champion has been crowned in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, and some of the top contenders are playing with great momentum.

Masters champion Scotty Scheffler and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas are looking to redouble their efforts. Schaeffler aims to become the sixth golfer to win the Masters and US Open titles in the same season, while Thomas is aiming to become the seventh in history to win titles in the PGA and US Open titles, respectively.

However, neither of them were the favorites in Brooklyn. That honor belonged to Rory McIlroy, who went hotter than anyone else on the field after defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open. McIlroy has three other Top 10 finishes in his previous four starts and is one of only four golfers to finish in the top ten in three (or more) of his last five US games. McIlroy made the most of his momentum, opening up play at The Country Club as a one-time club leader after launching a 3-under 67 where he went stealth-free through the first 17 holes. Rory was a bit upset about his ghost at 18 but Yet it sits in a comfortable place Entering the 54 holes of the final work.

the man Most of the headlines this week It was Phil Mickelson, who missed the first two majors of the year amid fallout from the controversial comments. Mickelson returned to action last week and entered the country club still seeking a US Open title to wrap up his Grand Slam career. Unfortunately for Lefty, he exploded during the first round with 8 on 78 and he is Much closer than the last finish of jihad.

While attending the US Open can be a lot of fun, just being able to watch golf in the biggest stages of the game is incredible fun every year. Here at CBSSports.com, we’re happy to bring you comprehensive coverage of the US Open all week long.

Enough to talk about it. Here’s how to watch as much of the US Open as possible during the week. Be sure to stick to CBS Sports for live coverage throughout this year’s third major tournament.

All times are oriental

Round Two – Friday 17th June

Second round start time: 6:43 am [Tee times]

Live broadcast of the US Open: 6:43 AM to 8 PM

Round two coverage – 6:43 – 9:30 a.m., 7-8 p.m. on Peacock

Premium Collections – 7:25AM on USOpen.com, the US Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) – 9am on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 9:30am to 4pm on USA Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Evening TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Round Three – Saturday 18th June

Third round start time: 10 am

Live broadcast of the US Open: From 10 AM to 8 PM

Round 3 coverage – 10am to 12pm on Peacock Day

Premium Collections – 11am on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) – 12 noon on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

TV coverage: From 12 to 8 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Round 4 – Sunday 19 June

Fourth round start time: 9 am

Live broadcast of the US Open: From 9 am to 7 pm

Round 4 coverage – 9-10AM on Peacock

Premium Collections – 10am on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) – 11am on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (try for free)

TV coverage: From 12 to 7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)