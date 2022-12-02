2022 World Cup highlights: South Korea lead Portugal; Both progress

group stage of World Cup 2022 Closed Friday comes after an amazing week and a half of work. starting things up in group H, South Korea (1-1-1) ladder Portugal (2-0-1) their first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a stoppage time goal – and we covered all the action on FOX!
Meanwhile, in FS1, Uruguay (1-1-1) fell Ghana (1-0-2) in the other eighth group match.
Portugal won Group H for the first time since 2006 – despite losing on Friday – and South Korea, who reached the knockout stage on goals scored in a tie-break, are the group’s runners-up.
Here are the most important plays!
5′: Goal!
Portugal set the tone early on in this one, as Ricardo Horta He hit an early shot to put his team ahead, 1-0, just minutes into the match.
Portuguese Ricardo Horta scores the goal against the Republic of Korea in 5 minutes
17′: What could have been
South Korea nearly complicated things early in the first half Jung Woo Young He attempted a through ball, but the defender Kim Jin Soo Caught offside.
27′: Knotted!
South Korea leveled things up near the 30 mark, courtesy Kim Young JoonWonderful footwork.
South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scores a goal against Portugal in 27 minutes
42′: No exit
Cristiano Ronaldo He attempted a header late in the first half to try and give Portugal the lead, but it didn’t fare well. Just like that, things kept tied up at the break.
90 ‘+1’: New captain!
Hwang Hee-chan He came up with a massive stoppage time goal, which put South Korea up 2-1.
South Korean Hwang Hee-chan scores a goal against Portugal 90 + 1
