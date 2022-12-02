2022 World Cup highlights: South Korea lead Portugal; Both progress

group stage of World Cup 2022 Closed Friday comes after an amazing week and a half of work. starting things up in group H, South Korea (1-1-1) ladder Portugal (2-0-1) their first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a stoppage time goal – and we covered all the action on FOX!

Meanwhile, in FS1, Uruguay (1-1-1) fell Ghana (1-0-2) in the other eighth group match.

Portugal won Group H for the first time since 2006 – despite losing on Friday – and South Korea, who reached the knockout stage on goals scored in a tie-break, are the group’s runners-up.

Here are the most important plays!

South Korea 2, Portugal 1

5′: Goal!

Portugal set the tone early on in this one, as Ricardo Horta He hit an early shot to put his team ahead, 1-0, just minutes into the match.

Portuguese Ricardo Horta scores the goal against the Republic of Korea in 5 minutes

17′: What could have been

South Korea nearly complicated things early in the first half Jung Woo Young He attempted a through ball, but the defender Kim Jin Soo Caught offside.

27′: Knotted!

South Korea leveled things up near the 30 mark, courtesy Kim Young JoonWonderful footwork.

South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scores a goal against Portugal in 27 minutes

42′: No exit

Cristiano Ronaldo He attempted a header late in the first half to try and give Portugal the lead, but it didn’t fare well. Just like that, things kept tied up at the break.

90 ‘+1’: New captain!

Hwang Hee-chan He came up with a massive stoppage time goal, which put South Korea up 2-1.

South Korean Hwang Hee-chan scores a goal against Portugal 90 + 1

Read more world Cup :

Check out the full World Cup schedule and how to watch every match live over here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more