December 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

2022 World Cup highlights: South Korea lead Portugal; Both progress

2022 World Cup highlights: South Korea lead Portugal; Both progress

Joy Love December 2, 2022 2 min read

group stage of World Cup 2022 Closed Friday comes after an amazing week and a half of work. starting things up in group H, South Korea (1-1-1) ladder Portugal (2-0-1) their first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a stoppage time goal – and we covered all the action on FOX!

Meanwhile, in FS1, Uruguay (1-1-1) fell Ghana (1-0-2) in the other eighth group match.

Portugal won Group H for the first time since 2006 – despite losing on Friday – and South Korea, who reached the knockout stage on goals scored in a tie-break, are the group’s runners-up.

Here are the most important plays!

South Korea 2, Portugal 1

5′: Goal!

Portugal set the tone early on in this one, as Ricardo Horta He hit an early shot to put his team ahead, 1-0, just minutes into the match.

Portuguese Ricardo Horta scores the goal against the Republic of Korea in 5 minutes

17′: What could have been

South Korea nearly complicated things early in the first half Jung Woo Young He attempted a through ball, but the defender Kim Jin Soo Caught offside.

27′: Knotted!

South Korea leveled things up near the 30 mark, courtesy Kim Young JoonWonderful footwork.

South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scores a goal against Portugal in 27 minutes

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores a goal against Portugal in 27 minutes

42′: No exit

Cristiano Ronaldo He attempted a header late in the first half to try and give Portugal the lead, but it didn’t fare well. Just like that, things kept tied up at the break.

See also  Fighting Canada and Croatia after the turmoil of Morocco

90 ‘+1’: New captain!

Hwang Hee-chan He came up with a massive stoppage time goal, which put South Korea up 2-1.

South Korean Hwang Hee-chan scores a goal against Portugal 90 + 1

South Korean Hwang Hee-chan scores a goal against Portugal 90 + 1

Read more world Cup:

Check out the full World Cup schedule and how to watch every match live over here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

in this subject

South Korea South Korea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Germany was eliminated from the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica

December 2, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa

December 2, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The USMNT star is aiming to play against the Netherlands

December 1, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor and former football pro, has died at the age of 56

December 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Spotting a meteor over Pittsburgh

December 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

2022 World Cup highlights: South Korea lead Portugal; Both progress

December 2, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Fans aren’t sure if Pokemon Scarlet and Violet improves on anything

December 2, 2022 Len Houle