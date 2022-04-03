April 3, 2022

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Stream, How to Watch Online, Start Time, 2nd Night Matches, Card

Roxanne Bacchus April 3, 2022
WWE

It’s time for night two of the biggest event in pro wrestling. The 2022 edition of WWE WrestleMania ends Sunday after excitement Saturday’s first night ended with Steve Austin’s first game In 19 years. Now, fans are heading to Night 2 in anticipation of the Championship unification match between World Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Night Two of WrestleMania also features two of the all-time greats facing off for the first time as Edge and AJ Styles clash. “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville will also make his singles match debut, along with WWE superstar Sami Zayn.

It must be another crazy night as WWE finishes WrestleMania 38.

Let’s take a look at how to watch WrestleMania 38 live on Saturday and Sunday evening before diving into the full match ticket for the 2022 edition of ‘Grandaddy of ‘Em All’.

Watch 2022 WWE WrestleMania 38

dates: Saturday 2 April | Sunday 3 April
Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas
start time: 8 p.m. ET (kick-off starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch the live broadcast: Peacock (US), WWE Network (international)

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 . Match Ticket

Tonight 2 – Sunday

  • Winner Takes All Consolidation Championship: Roman Reigns (C-Universal) vs. Brock Lesnar (C-WWE)
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Carmella and Queen Zelena (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv for Wildness vs. Natalya and Shayna Pazler
  • Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Anything Goes)
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
  • Bobby Lashley vs Omos

