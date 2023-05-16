The second major referee of the year will start Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club, the 2023 PGA Championship. This is the first time Oak Hill has hosted the event since 2013, so there are a lot of players on the 2023 PGA Championship course who have no prior experience on the course. Justin Thomas entered the 2023 PGA Championship as the defending champion after winning last year’s tournament at Southern Hills. He missed the cut at the Masters in April, so he’ll try to bounce back as one of the top contenders for the 2023 PGA Championship.

Thomas is the 20-1 odds at the 2023 PGA Championship, while John Rahm and Scotty Scheffler are the 7-1 co-favourites. Should you include either of these in your 2023 PGA Championship bets? Before you lock in any picks or bets for the 2023 PGA Championship, be sure Check out 2023 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from PGA Tour Golf Betting and Fantasy Expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. It has been incredibly successful in the live market, first round leader market and live match betting. At the Wells Fargo Championships, he had Windham Clarke among his opponents, backstopping the shot to 75-1 before dominating Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, he achieved six first round leaderboards in a 12-week period while excelling in tournament competition throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted “The Early Wedge,” and in the show’s first three months it racked up two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Ahmadinejad also had a head-to-head win record in eight of 10 weeks and was over 70 units over the three-month period. Anyone who follows his lead is the way.

Now, Ahmadinejad has set his sights on the 2023 PGA Championship course and made his best bets and best sleepers favorites to avoid. You can only see them here.

The best experts for the 2023 PGA Championship

One shocker from Ahmadinejad: expert fading John Rahm, who was rolling but priced too short. Ram became the first European golfer to win the Masters and the US Open when he won the Augusta National in April. However, he has yet to win a PGA Championship and will face enormous pressure this week. Ram has yet to contest a competitive tour at Oak Hill Country Club, which puts him at a significant disadvantage against some of the more experienced players of the 2023 PGA Championship. Golfers rarely retain their major titles next time around, and Ram could have a hard time pulling off that feat against a field loader. See who else is fading here.

On the other hand, Ahmadinejad likes the value over Patrick Cantlay at +1800. “He really has the full game to win here,” Ahmadinejad told SportsLine. Cantlay hits a long run and puts in the lane, ranking second on the tour in overall leadership. This will be an essential skill at Oak Hill, and the California native has finished in the top 10 in half of his events this season. Cantlay has eight career wins and 17 top three finishes. His performance in the majors wasn’t impressive, but he tied for third on the PGA in 2019. See who else to come back here.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship golf picks

Ahmadinejad has made his best bets for the 2023 PGA Championship and picks his long kicks, including the bet that has a price tag of around +5000. This golfer offers “a lot of value” through his ability to soar on the key areas. If that player can pull off an amazing victory, he’ll get loads of money for anyone who backs him up. You can only see selections in SportsLine.

So, which players should you target or avoid in the 2023 PGA Championship? And which golfer in the PGA Championship 2023 tournament could make a huge profit of around 50-1? Check out the possibilities below, Then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s top picks for the 2023 PGA Championship props, all from the 70+ experts..

2023 PGA Championship odds, field

See all of our 2023 PGA Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.

John Ramm 7-1

Scotty Scheffler 7-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Dustin Johnson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Xander Schavelli 22-1

Colin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Victor Hovland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Sunjae Im 350-1

Terrell Hatton 40-1

Junhyung (Tom) Kim 40-1

Tallor Gotch 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 45-1

Patrick Reid 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Keegan Bradley 65-1

Rickie Fowler 65-1

True Thigala 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 70-1

Windham Clark 701

Justin Rose 75-1

Joaquin Nyman 75-1

Abraham Unser 80-1

Phil Mickelson 85-1

KH Lee 90-1

Corey Connors 90-1

Bryson DeChambeau 90-1

Nikolai Hoggard 100-1

Seamus Bauer 100-1

Rasmus Hoggard 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Mito Pereira 100-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Davis Riley 125-1

Si Woo Kim 125-1

Robert McIntyre 125-1

Denny McCarthy 125-1

Christian Bezuidenhout 125-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Webb Simpson 150-1

Paul Casey 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Nick Hardy 150-1

Anirban Lahiri 150-1

Aaron Wise 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Tom Hogg 150-1

Adrian Meronic 150-1

Keith Mitchell 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Brian Harman 175-1

Alex Noreen 175-1

Jordan Smith 175-1

Dean Burmester 175-1

Taylor Moore 175-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Thriston Lawrence 200-1

Thomas Dietry 200-1

Taylor Montgomery 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

JJ Spawn 200-1

Cam Davis 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Thomas Peters 200-1

Pablo Larzabal 200-1

Taylor Pendreth 200-1

Yannick Paul 200-1

Joel Dahmen 225-1

List of Luke 225-1

Adam Svenson 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Matthew Nesmith 225-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 250-1

Maverick McNeely 250-1

Brendan Steele 250-1

Bo Haussler 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Emiliano Grillo 250-1

OK Strydom 250-1

Sep Straka 250-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Brandon Wu 275-1

JT Boston 300-1

Brendon Todd 300-1

Alex Smalley 300-1

Hayden Buckley 300-1

Andrew Putnam 300-1

Ben Griffin 300-1

Sam Horsfield 300-1

Scott Stallings 300-1

Nick Taylor 350-1

Ben Taylor 350-1

Mark Hubbard 350-1

Justin Suh 350-1

Davis Thompson 350-1

Chez Reavie 350-1

Danny Willett 350-1

Jimmy Walker 350-1

Callum Chinquin 350-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Sam Rider 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 500-1

Callum Taryn 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

Sihwan Kim 500-1

Tri Moulinex 500-1

David Longmirth 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Kazuki Higa 500-1

Zack Johnson 500-1

David Michelozzi 500-1

Adam Schenck 500-1

Nico Echavarria 500-1

Stephen Alker 750-1

Shawn Michelle 2000-1

John Daly 2000-1

Yang 2000-1