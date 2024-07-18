2024 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Bear’ Sets New Record for Comedy





CNN

—



The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards — television’s top honors — were announced Wednesday morning, and “The Bear” had a blast.

The beloved FX series, set in a Chicago sandwich shop, has garnered 23 nominations this year, breaking the record of 22 set by NBC’s “30 Rock” in 2009.

In the drama category, “Shōgun” received the most nominations. This year with 25.

The record of 32 nominations, held by HBO’s “Game of Thrones” since 2016, remains unbroken. HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.

Some past favorites, including “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” weren’t in contention this year, but “The Crown,” “The Morning Show” and “Only Murders in the Building” became the new “legacy shows” to earn multiple nominations.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced this year’s nominees. Television Academy President Chris Abrego shared the news that Ralph is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Abbott Elementary.”

Ralph won his class in 2022.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.

Below is a list of nominees in several of the top categories.

Great drama series



DNA Films/FX Productions/Michael De Luca Productions “Shōgun” received 25 nominations.

“the crown”

“He falls”

“golden age”

“Morning Show”

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

“Shogun”

“slow horses”

“Three Body Problem”

Great comedy series



Jake Giles Netter/Max Jane Smart in “Hax”.

Abbott Elementary School

“The bear”

“curb your enthusiasm”

“Breakthroughs”

“Only murders in the building”

“Palm Royal”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Premium Limited Series



Michelle K. Short/HBO Jodie Foster and Callie Rice in “True Detective: Night Country”

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“little ringtone”

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series



David Lee/Prime Video Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Alex Bailey/Netflix Imelda Staunton in “The Crown”.

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, “The Golden Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Anna Swai, “Shogun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Apple TV+ Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston on “The Morning Show.”

Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, “Shogun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Barbara Nitke/HBO Christine Baranski in “The Gilded Age”.

Christine Baranski, “The Golden Age”

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” on Netflix

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Jill Mingasson/ABC Quinta Bronson in “Abbott Elementary School”.

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jane Smart, “Hax”

Kristen Wiig in “Palm Royale”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Patrick Harper/Hulu Steve Martin and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building”.

Matt Perry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

De Faro Won-a-Tai, “Reserve Dogs”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Chuck Hodes/FX Edwin Lee Gibson, Lionel Boyce, Lisa Colon-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Mattie Matheson in “The Bear”.

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Lisa Colon-Zayas on “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hax”

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary School

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary School

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Will Heath/NBC Bowen Yang, surprise guest Kirsten Wiig, host Kate McKinnon, and surprise guest Maya Rudolph on “Saturday Night Live” in 2023.

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hax”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary School

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie



Netflix Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in “Ripley”.

Matt Bomer, “Travel Buddies”

Richard Judd, “Little Ringtone”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “The Feud: Capote vs. the Pelican”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie



Elizabeth Morris/Netflix Sofia Vergara in “Griselda”.

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofia Vergara on “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “The Feud: Capote vs. the Pelicans”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie



Hopper Stone/HBO Robert Downey Jr. in “The Sympathizer”

Jonathan Bailey, “Travelling Companions”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman Hill, “Baby’s Ringtone”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “The Feud: Capote vs. the Pelicans”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie



Ed Miller/Netflix Richard Judd and Jessica Janning in “The Baby’s Reindeer”.

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Janning, “Baby Ringtone”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “The Feud: Capote vs. the Pelican”

Nava Mao, “Little Reindeer”

Callie Rice, “True Detective: Night Country”

Reality Series/Distinctive Competition



David Muir/Bravo Buddha Lou, Tom Colicchio and Christine Kish on “Top Chef”.

“The Amazing Race”

“Proball’s Drag Race”

“top chefs”

“Traitors”

“the sound”

Distinguished Lecture Series



Randy Holmes/Disney Nick Offerman on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Daily Show”

Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert