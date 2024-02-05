2024 Grammys sparks confusion when Lizzo attends amid harassment lawsuit

Many viewers were surprised to see them Lizzo Presenting the 2024 Grammy Award amid ongoing discrimination and harassment claims.

“What's up everyone?” Lizzo, 35, cheered as she walked onto the stage dancing to her single “About Damn Time.” “This is the Grammy Award that goes to the all-time greats, who Stevie Wonder to prince to Alicia Keys to Beyonce“These are our talented nominees for Best R&B Song.”

Lizzo, wearing a strapless leather dress, presented the trophy at the end to an emotional crowd SZA.

While Lizzo was happy to present the award to her friend SZA, 34, those in the house were completely surprised by her presence.

“Lizzo's return to the scene after that scandal?” one social media user wrote via X. Another added: “After what Lizzo did she got invited to the #Grammys?”

A third noted: “If #LIZZO was young, she wouldn't be presenting an award at the Grammys! With all the allegations she's facing and getting ready to go for it [trial]”.

Meanwhile, others criticized the Recording Academy for allowing Lizzo to take to the stage.

“Shout out to the Grammys for allowing Lizzo to present an award in the middle of sexual assault charges,” one X user quipped. “Great job guys! #No to an accountability society.”

However, another viewer pointed out: “It's amazing that Lizzo was able to give the #GRAMMYs to SZA because she's been her friend for so many years now.”

Us Weekly She confirmed in August 2023 that three of Lizzo's former backup dancers named her in a lawsuit, alleging that she fostered a hostile work environment and promoted religious harassment, disability discrimination, and sexual harassment.

Lizzo denied the allegations later that month.

“These last few days have been very difficult and very disappointing. My work ethic, ethics and respect have been called into question. My character has been criticized,” she wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram, calling the allegations “false”, “unbelievable” and “outrageous”. “Too much to be treated.”

The singer continued: “These dramatic stories come from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told that their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances very seriously, because at the end of the day, I only want to provide the best art that represents me and my fans.

One month later, Lizzo's former wardrobe designer Asha Daniels She filed her own harassment lawsuit with similar allegations. (Lizzo did not address the accusations at the time.)

“We will go through the litigation process because Lizzo has not accepted any responsibility. She has denied all these accusations.” Nima Rahmanian attorney whose firm West Coast Trial Lawyers represents all plaintiffs, exclusively we In September 2023. “Her lawyers came out and attacked our clients, calling them liars. This is not a situation where a celebrity makes a mistake [and] They come out and apologize and try to make things right. This is a celebrity [who] He has denied any of that despite all these victims who have come forward and will continue to come forward.

Lizzo has stayed out of the limelight since the scandal. She returned to the red carpet for the first time in November 2023 at the Beyoncé premiere. Renaissance Documentary tour of Los Angeles.