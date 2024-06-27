2024 NBA First Round Winners and Losers – NBC Connecticut

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books.

Frenchman Zachary Reisacher took first place in the overall standings for the Atlanta Hawks, followed by Frenchman Alex Sarr, also in second place. Washington Wizards Before Kentucky’s Red Shepard went to the Houston Rockets at No. 3.

Elsewhere, UConn’s Donovan Clingan went to the Portland Trail Blazers seventh overall while Chicago Bulls Matas selected Bozelis 11th overall.

But while these picks contain some of the most notable names in this category, there are others that could be even better.

Let’s break down the 2024 draft with five winners and losers:

Winner: Devin Carter, Sacramento Kings

The selection of players depends on correctly defining their profile. Are they unique enough? Do they have room to grow and to what extent? Although the 2024 draft did not feature the hottest talent available, Providence’s Carter stood out early.

The Providence guard is 6-foot-3 and has a 6-foot-9 wingspan while making 37.7% of his 3-pointers on 6.6 attempts in his final year, grabbing 8.4 rebounds and having no issues guarding multiple positions, regardless of his ability. measuring.

the Kings He may already have several guards, most notably De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell and Keon Ellis, among others, but Carter is a Day 1 rotation player. For Sacramento, he could essentially be a better version of Mitchell since the former No. 1 player hasn’t improved much offensively.

At No. 13 overall, Carter could be tremendous value for a Kings team that hopes to return to the playoffs next season.

Loser: Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons

Let’s get this straight: Holland is one of the best 3D companies in this category. But he doesn’t feel the Pistons should have taken him fifth overall.

At 18, he’s one of the youngest players in the class at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan. The G League Ignite product isn’t a great shooter but can attack the basket with his cutting skills. There’s plenty to like defensively, too, but the Pistons didn’t need his profile.

With Cade Cunningham anchoring the team, Detroit didn’t do well surrounding him with floor spacers. Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren are notable players who don’t shoot the ball well, with Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart providing spacing. But Detroit needs more, as well as experienced creators, to climb out of the bottom in the East.

Holland doesn’t really fit any of Detroit’s needs for a top-five pick, though he would have his uses.

Forward Ron Holland is one of the most controversial players in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Winner: Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers

For teams hoping to compete e.g LakersOlder players in the draft aren’t necessarily a bad thing. Knecht from Tennessee is a 23-year-old all-rounder who has converted 39.7% of 6.5 attempts per game from 3-point range.

He’s not the best shot creator, but he can score in shootout or off-balance situations, so he should fit well into several lineups that include LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

At 6-foot-5 and with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Knecht can connect the dots offensively although there will be some concerns about him defensively. But he should also be a useful player for new coach JJ Redick, who can certainly come up with plays for him to help him in the adjustment process.

Dalton Knecht, the SEC Player of the Year, is poised to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Loser: Bronny James

After some buzz around the possibility of Bronny James being selected in the first round, it ended up not being called up at all. The Lakers grabbed Knecht, as previously mentioned, while the Phoenix Suns, another prospect, took Ryan Dunn from Virginia at No. 27.

The 6-foot-2 guard has a 6-foot-7 wingspan and the potential to be a 3-point shooter, so he has the potential to be an impactful 3-and-D guard early. The intrigue will be about who he picks in the second round, if anyone does.

With the 2024 NBA Draft taking place this week, Hardcore Sportswriters’ Kaz Famuyide discusses three possible destinations for Bronny James.

Winner: Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers

the 76ers They needed more players other than Joel Embiid to be able to create their own chances. Tyrese Maxey has developed into an outstanding second option, and the newest draft pick would likely fit the bill.

McCain, a point guard from Duke, is one of the top scorers in the draft. His 6-foot-2 frame combined with a 6-foot-3 wingspan has its problems, but he makes up for it with efficient shooting numbers.

In his only season as a Blue Devil, he posted a 46/41/89 shooting average on 10.5/6/2.4. He will have a role to play off the bench for the Sixers, who could become a solid value at No. 16 overall.

Honorable mentions

It could be a winner: Tegan Saloon, Charlotte Hornets

With LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams and Trey Mann, the Hornets have promising young men at every position. Salon, an 18-year-old Frenchman, could finish fourth. At 6-foot-9 and with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Salon could develop into a solid stretch 4 if his three-point shooting and off-ball abilities pan out.

Winner: France

Speaking of France, the European country had the highest first-round odds behind the USA’s Reisacher, Sarr, Salon and Bakum Dadet (No. 25 overall). New York Knicks) They were all four off the board, though it won’t be known how successful they were for a few years. However, it’s another sign that the game is becoming more global.