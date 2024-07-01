• Download the NBA app

The NBA offseason officially began at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 28 following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft.

NBA free agency marked June 30 at 6 PM ET to allow players and teams to discuss trades during the moratorium. Here’s a look at all the free agent deals, add-ons and announced and official trades for all 30 teams so far.

atlanta hawks

• Dyson Daniels Joins via trade with Pelicans (multiple reports)

• Larry Nance Jr. Joins via trade with Pelicans (multiple reports)

Boston Celtics

• Luke Cornette Returns on a one-year deal (According to ESPN)

• Neemias Quetta Returns on a multi-year deal (According to The Athletic)

brooklyn networks

• Bojan Bogdanovic Joins via trade with Knicks (multiple reports)

Charlotte Hornets

• Reggie Jackson Join via trade with Nuggets (multiple reports)

Chicago Bulls

• Josh Giddy Joins via trade with Thunder (Officially Announced)

• Patrick Williams Returns on 5-year deal (according to The Athletic)

Cleveland Cavaliers

• No movements have been reported yet

Dallas Mavericks

• Quentin Grimes Joins via trade with Pistons (multiple reports)

Denver Nuggets

• No movements have been reported yet

Detroit Pistons

• Cade Cunningham Agrees to extend for 5 years (For all athletes)

• Tim Hardaway Jr. Joins via trade with Mavs (multiple reports)

• Wendell Moore Jr. Joins via trade with Wolves (according to The Athletic)

Golden State Warriors

• Chris Paul To be waived, become a free agent (officially declared)

• Lindy Waters III Joins via trade with Thunder (Officially Announced)

Houston Rockets

• A. J. Griffin Joins via trade with Hawks (officially announced)

Indiana Pacers

• Obi Toppin Returns on a 4-year deal (According to ESPN)

• Pascal Siakam Returns on a 4-year deal (multiple reports)

Los Angeles Clippers

• James Harden Returns on two-year deal (per The Athletic)

• Kevin Porter Jr. He agreed to a two-year deal (According to The Athletic newspaper)

Los Angeles Lakers

• Max Christie Returns on a 4 year deal (Per ESPN)

Memphis Grizzlies

• No movements reported yet.

Miami Heat

• Kevin Love Returns on a two-year deal (For every athlete)

Milwaukee Bucks

• No movements reported yet.

Minnesota Timberwolves



• No movements reported yet.

New Orleans Pelicans

• Dejounte Murray Joins via trade with Falcons (multiple reports)

New York Knicks

• Anunoby’s heyday 5 Year Deal Returns (Multiple Reports)

• Mikal Bridges Joins via trade with Nets (multiple reports)

Oklahoma City Thunder

• Alex Caruso Joins via trade with Bulls (Officially Announced)

Orlando Magic

• Kentavious Caldwell Pope Agreed to 3-year deal (multiple reports)

Philadelphia 76ers

• Andre Drummond He agreed to a two-year deal (Multiple reports)

• Eric Gordon Agrees to two-year deal (According to The Athletic)

Phoenix Suns

• Paul Paul Returns on a one-year deal (Per ESPN)

Portland Trail Blazers



• My religion is Avdija Join by trading with processors (multiple reports)

Sacramento Kings

• Alex Lynn Returns on a one-year deal (According to The Athletic newspaper)

• Galen McDaniels Joins via trade with Raptors (Officially Announced)

• Monk owner Returns on a 4-year deal (multiple reports)

San Antonio Spurs

• Chris Paul Agrees to one-year deal (Multiple reports)

Toronto Raptors

•Scotty Barnes Agrees to 5-year extension (multiple reports)

• Davion Mitchell Joins via trade with Kings (Officially Announced)

• Emmanuel Quickley Returns on a five-year deal (multiple reports)

• Sasha Vezenkov Joins via trade with kings (officially announced)

Utah Jazz

• Omar Yurtseven He is waived, becomes a free agent (Per ESPN)

Washington Wizards

• Malcolm Brogdon Joins via trade with Trail Blazers (multiple reports)

• Rayshawn Holmes Returns on a two-year deal (According to The Athletic)

• Jonas Valanciunas He agreed to a 3-year deal (Per ESPN)

