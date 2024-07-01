The NBA offseason officially began at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 28 following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft.
NBA free agency marked June 30 at 6 PM ET to allow players and teams to discuss trades during the moratorium. Here’s a look at all the free agent deals, add-ons and announced and official trades for all 30 teams so far.
atlanta hawks
• Dyson Daniels Joins via trade with Pelicans (multiple reports)
• Larry Nance Jr. Joins via trade with Pelicans (multiple reports)
> Complete roster of the Hawks
Boston Celtics
• Luke Cornette Returns on a one-year deal (According to ESPN)
• Neemias Quetta Returns on a multi-year deal (According to The Athletic)
> Complete roster of the Celtics
brooklyn networks
• Bojan Bogdanovic Joins via trade with Knicks (multiple reports)
> Complete list of Nets
Charlotte Hornets
• Reggie Jackson Join via trade with Nuggets (multiple reports)
> Full Hornets Roster
Chicago Bulls
• Josh Giddy Joins via trade with Thunder (Officially Announced)
• Patrick Williams Returns on 5-year deal (according to The Athletic)
> Complete Bulls roster
Cleveland Cavaliers
• No movements have been reported yet
> Complete Cavaliers roster
Dallas Mavericks
• Quentin Grimes Joins via trade with Pistons (multiple reports)
> Full Mavericks List
Denver Nuggets
• No movements have been reported yet
> Full Nuggets List
Detroit Pistons
• Cade Cunningham Agrees to extend for 5 years (For all athletes)
• Tim Hardaway Jr. Joins via trade with Mavs (multiple reports)
• Wendell Moore Jr. Joins via trade with Wolves (according to The Athletic)
> Complete Pistons roster
Golden State Warriors
• Chris Paul To be waived, become a free agent (officially declared)
• Lindy Waters III Joins via trade with Thunder (Officially Announced)
> Full list of warriors
Houston Rockets
• A. J. Griffin Joins via trade with Hawks (officially announced)
> Rockets full roster
Indiana Pacers
• Obi Toppin Returns on a 4-year deal (According to ESPN)
• Pascal Siakam Returns on a 4-year deal (multiple reports)
> Pacers full roster
Los Angeles Clippers
• James Harden Returns on two-year deal (per The Athletic)
• Kevin Porter Jr. He agreed to a two-year deal (According to The Athletic newspaper)
> The complete roster of the Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
• Max Christie Returns on a 4 year deal (Per ESPN)
> Full Lakers Roster
Memphis Grizzlies
• No movements reported yet.
> Full Grizzlies Roster
Miami Heat
• Kevin Love Returns on a two-year deal (For every athlete)
> Full heat list
Milwaukee Bucks
• No movements reported yet.
> Complete roster of the Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
• No movements reported yet.
> Full Timberwolves Roster
New Orleans Pelicans
• Dejounte Murray Joins via trade with Falcons (multiple reports)
> Complete Pelicans roster
New York Knicks
• Anunoby’s heyday 5 Year Deal Returns (Multiple Reports)
• Mikal Bridges Joins via trade with Nets (multiple reports)
> Full Knicks roster
Oklahoma City Thunder
• Alex Caruso Joins via trade with Bulls (Officially Announced)
> Complete Thunder roster
Orlando Magic
• Kentavious Caldwell Pope Agreed to 3-year deal (multiple reports)
> Complete Magic List
Philadelphia 76ers
• Andre Drummond He agreed to a two-year deal (Multiple reports)
• Eric Gordon Agrees to two-year deal (According to The Athletic)
> Complete 76ers roster
Phoenix Suns
• Paul Paul Returns on a one-year deal (Per ESPN)
> Full Suns List
Portland Trail Blazers
• My religion is Avdija Join by trading with processors (multiple reports)
> Full Blazers Roster
Sacramento Kings
• Alex Lynn Returns on a one-year deal (According to The Athletic newspaper)
• Galen McDaniels Joins via trade with Raptors (Officially Announced)
• Monk owner Returns on a 4-year deal (multiple reports)
> Complete list of kings
San Antonio Spurs
• Chris Paul Agrees to one-year deal (Multiple reports)
> Full Tottenham squad
Toronto Raptors
•Scotty Barnes Agrees to 5-year extension (multiple reports)
• Davion Mitchell Joins via trade with Kings (Officially Announced)
• Emmanuel Quickley Returns on a five-year deal (multiple reports)
• Sasha Vezenkov Joins via trade with kings (officially announced)
> Raptors full roster
Utah Jazz
• Omar Yurtseven He is waived, becomes a free agent (Per ESPN)
> Complete jazz list
Washington Wizards
• Malcolm Brogdon Joins via trade with Trail Blazers (multiple reports)
• Rayshawn Holmes Returns on a two-year deal (According to The Athletic)
• Jonas Valanciunas He agreed to a 3-year deal (Per ESPN)
> Full list of processors
