July 1, 2024

2024 NBA Season: Every Free Agency Deal, Extension and Trade for All 30 Teams

Joy Love July 1, 2024 3 min read

New York lands Mikal Bridges (right) via trade with Brooklyn, reuniting him with college teammate Jalen Brunson.

The NBA offseason officially began at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 28 following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft.

NBA free agency marked June 30 at 6 PM ET to allow players and teams to discuss trades during the moratorium. Here’s a look at all the free agent deals, add-ons and announced and official trades for all 30 teams so far.

atlanta hawks

• Dyson Daniels Joins via trade with Pelicans (multiple reports)
• Larry Nance Jr. Joins via trade with Pelicans (multiple reports)

> Complete roster of the Hawks

Boston Celtics

Luke Cornette Returns on a one-year deal (According to ESPN)
Neemias Quetta Returns on a multi-year deal (According to The Athletic)

> Complete roster of the Celtics

brooklyn networks

• Bojan Bogdanovic Joins via trade with Knicks (multiple reports)

> Complete list of Nets

Charlotte Hornets

• Reggie Jackson Join via trade with Nuggets (multiple reports)

> Full Hornets Roster

Chicago Bulls

• Josh Giddy Joins via trade with Thunder (Officially Announced)
• Patrick Williams Returns on 5-year deal (according to The Athletic)

> Complete Bulls roster

Cleveland Cavaliers

• No movements have been reported yet

> Complete Cavaliers roster

Dallas Mavericks

• Quentin Grimes Joins via trade with Pistons (multiple reports)

> Full Mavericks List

Denver Nuggets

• No movements have been reported yet

> Full Nuggets List

Detroit Pistons

• Cade Cunningham Agrees to extend for 5 years (For all athletes)
 Tim Hardaway Jr. Joins via trade with Mavs (multiple reports)
• Wendell Moore Jr. Joins via trade with Wolves (according to The Athletic)

> Complete Pistons roster

Golden State Warriors

• Chris Paul To be waived, become a free agent (officially declared)
• Lindy Waters III Joins via trade with Thunder (Officially Announced)

> Full list of warriors

Houston Rockets

• A. J. Griffin Joins via trade with Hawks (officially announced)

> Rockets full roster

Indiana Pacers

• Obi Toppin Returns on a 4-year deal (According to ESPN)
• Pascal Siakam Returns on a 4-year deal (multiple reports)

> Pacers full roster

Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden Returns on two-year deal (per The Athletic)
Kevin Porter Jr. He agreed to a two-year deal (According to The Athletic newspaper)

> The complete roster of the Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Max Christie Returns on a 4 year deal (Per ESPN)

> Full Lakers Roster

Memphis Grizzlies

• No movements reported yet.

> Full Grizzlies Roster

Miami Heat

Kevin Love Returns on a two-year deal (For every athlete)

> Full heat list

Milwaukee Bucks

• No movements reported yet.

> Complete roster of the Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

• No movements reported yet.

> Full Timberwolves Roster

New Orleans Pelicans

• Dejounte Murray Joins via trade with Falcons (multiple reports)

> Complete Pelicans roster

New York Knicks

• Anunoby’s heyday 5 Year Deal Returns (Multiple Reports)
• Mikal Bridges Joins via trade with Nets (multiple reports)

> Full Knicks roster

Oklahoma City Thunder

• Alex Caruso Joins via trade with Bulls (Officially Announced)

> Complete Thunder roster

Orlando Magic

Kentavious Caldwell Pope Agreed to 3-year deal (multiple reports)

> Complete Magic List

Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond He agreed to a two-year deal (Multiple reports)
Eric Gordon Agrees to two-year deal (According to The Athletic)

> Complete 76ers roster

Phoenix Suns

• Paul Paul Returns on a one-year deal (Per ESPN)

> Full Suns List

Portland Trail Blazers

• My religion is Avdija Join by trading with processors (multiple reports)

> Full Blazers Roster

Sacramento Kings

• Alex Lynn Returns on a one-year deal (According to The Athletic newspaper)
• Galen McDaniels Joins via trade with Raptors (Officially Announced)
Monk owner Returns on a 4-year deal (multiple reports)

> Complete list of kings

San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul Agrees to one-year deal (Multiple reports)

> Full Tottenham squad

Toronto Raptors

•Scotty Barnes Agrees to 5-year extension (multiple reports)
• Davion Mitchell Joins via trade with Kings (Officially Announced)
• Emmanuel Quickley Returns on a five-year deal (multiple reports)
• Sasha Vezenkov Joins via trade with kings (officially announced)

> Raptors full roster

Utah Jazz

Omar Yurtseven He is waived, becomes a free agent (Per ESPN)

> Complete jazz list

Washington Wizards

• Malcolm Brogdon Joins via trade with Trail Blazers (multiple reports)
• Rayshawn Holmes Returns on a two-year deal (According to The Athletic)
• Jonas Valanciunas He agreed to a 3-year deal (Per ESPN)

> Full list of processors

