American Billy Horschel leads the Open Golf Championship heading into today’s final round after shooting a 69 in horrific conditions on Saturday at Royal Troon.
England’s Dan Brown held the lead on the 18th but double-faulted after finding a hole on the green to drop to three under par alongside Thriston Lawrence, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and US Open champion Xander Schauffele.
Brown will play today with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is one stroke behind his rivals after shooting two under par, while Shane Lowry, who led the tournament after two rounds, went the wrong way on transfer day, shooting a 77 to drop to the bottom of the leaderboard and finish one under par. Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Matthew Jordan are all on even par heading into Sunday’s match.
Follow live scores and the latest updates from the fourth and final round of The Open below:
What happens if the scores are tied?
In The Open, a four-hole playoff is played on the first, second, seventeenth and eighteenth holes. The player with the lowest score on those four holes wins the Claret Jug, but if there is still a tie after that, the match will end in a tie to determine the winner.
There hasn’t been a playoff at The Open since 2015 at St Andrews, but two of the last four at Royal Troon have gone to extra holes.
Chris WilsonJuly 21, 2024 11:10
Open Championship Prize Money
The Open is the world’s oldest golf tournament and the winner will receive the famous Claret Cup, first awarded in 1872. The winners will also receive a $3.1 million (£2.4 million) winner’s cheque from the R&A.
The Royal Ramen League has decided to increase the tournament’s total prize money to $17 million (£13.4 million) in 2024, which is about $500,000 more than last year, but still the lowest among the four major tournaments.
Bryson DeChambeau earned $4.3 million after winning the U.S. Open, Scheffler earned $3.6 million after winning the Masters, and Schauffele earned $3.3 million after winning the U.S. Open.
Asked before this year’s tournament if he was concerned about the tournament’s status as the least profitable of the four Grand Slams, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers replied: “A, I didn’t know, and B, I didn’t care.
“While we will always offer highly competitive prize money for the Open Championship, our broader focus is on increasing participation and improving the course of golf. We have to make choices about how we allocate resources and make the most of the resources we have. Our responsibility is to ensure that the game is thriving 50 years from now.”
Lawrence OstlereJuly 21, 2024 10:58
Bob McIntyre admits that Troon brought him back to Earth
“A lot of people have been through this week,” McIntyre said. “After the first four holes yesterday, I thought I was going to sit on my couch in Oban now and not play golf. I worked hard last night and when I came out today, everything wasn’t right.
“But that’s golf. Last week I was the champion, and this week I’m at the bottom.”
Lawrence OstlereJuly 21, 2024 10:42
Bob McIntyre admits that Troon brought him back to Earth
The Oban-based left-hander celebrated late into the night after winning the Scottish Open on his home ground last Sunday but it was a different story in Ayrshire this week.
After struggling to qualify for the Open on Friday, the 27-year-old found it tough again in the third round, shooting 72 over par to finish sixth over par.
The back nine proved particularly tough as he recorded three errors, although he escaped with a par putt on the 18th hole after being forced to innovate and play a right-handed shot.
Lawrence OstlereJuly 21, 2024 10:33
Horschel dreams of winning the Open Championship
“I imagine myself holding that trophy at 18, going out to the crowd and being congratulated as an open champion.
“That’s what I’m going to do again tonight and hopefully tomorrow.
“If that doesn’t happen, I’ll go back to work hard and work even harder to get back into a position like this again.”
Jack RathburnJuly 21, 2024 10:25
Latest results from the final round of The Open 2024
Ryan Fox is the only man to score a single point in the Postage Stamp game today. There probably won’t be many more today either…
Mickelson and McIntyre have a large fan base, but both men are currently ranked +1 and 59th at +7 overall.
Jordan Spieth -2 out of three, to finish 33rd at +4. Fox is one point better than today, -4 out of 10, but back to +5 overall.
Jack RathburnJuly 21, 2024 10:16
Horschel dreams of winning the Open Championship
American Billy Horschel has gone to bed every night this week thinking about winning the Royal Troon Golf Championship but he is closer than ever to that becoming a reality after powering to the top of the table on a gruelling third day at the Royal Troon Golf Championship.
The 37-year-old shot 69 in the worst of the wind and rain, and despite going six under par at one point and bogeying the final round, his four under par total was enough to give him a one-shot lead at the 54th hole.
He benefited from a double error from England’s Dan Brown on the 18th hole to move up to that position, but Horschel has spent the past six nights imagining it.
“I did something this year, and I did better this week, which is kind of clear when I see myself holding the trophy before I go to bed every night,” said the Florida-based player, whose travels abroad have made him somewhat of an England fan with his admiration for West Ham, darts and cricket.
Lawrence OstlereJuly 21, 2024 10:04
The Open 2024 Tournament Picks
Xander Schauffele is Rich Beam’s pick: “He’s got confidence in himself now.”
David Howell agrees, but perhaps from the bottom of his heart: “I agree with Rich, but I think Rose is qualified to do it, and I can’t imagine Rose’s career without a jug of red wine, so I’ll go with him.”
Jack RathburnJuly 21, 2024 09:56
The Open 2024 Round 4 Kick-off Times
Dan Brown, making his first Grand Slam appearance, will take on world number one Scotty Scheffler today as they attempt to chase down leader Billy Horschel at Royal Troon.
Horshill and Threston Lawrence will be the last to start play at 2.25pm.
Lawrence OstlereJuly 21, 2024 09:51
Yesterday at The Open
The tradition after the ace is to buy drinks for everyone but Kim was unaware of that.
“I have to buy Korean barbecue, but it’s not my country, so I might as well get fish and chips for my team,” he added.
Lawrence OstlereJuly 21, 2024 09:36
