2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Player standings and results as Billy Horschel leads the standings ahead of Round 4

Billy Horschel greets the crowd after completing his third round. ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

American Billy Horschel leads the Open Golf Championship heading into today’s final round after shooting a 69 in horrific conditions on Saturday at Royal Troon.

England’s Dan Brown held the lead on the 18th but double-faulted after finding a hole on the green to drop to three under par alongside Thriston Lawrence, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and US Open champion Xander Schauffele.

Brown will play today with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is one stroke behind his rivals after shooting two under par, while Shane Lowry, who led the tournament after two rounds, went the wrong way on transfer day, shooting a 77 to drop to the bottom of the leaderboard and finish one under par. Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Matthew Jordan are all on even par heading into Sunday’s match.

