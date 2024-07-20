2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Round 3 standings and results as Shane Lowry chases Claret Jug

( Getty Images )

Real support

Shane Lowry leads the way into the third round of the 152nd Open Championship after shooting a 69 before the really tough conditions on day two.

England’s Daniel Brown was the surprise package on day one, finishing his first day of the major championship one point ahead of Shane Lowry, but the Irishman managed to win two more strokes and finish the day at the top of the standings.

Joining them at the top of the standings is the impressive Justin Rose, who calmly weathered the difficult conditions to post a 68 and keep alive his hopes of finishing five under par before the weekend. Scotty Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and John Rahm are also chasing him.

But strong winds brought bad luck to some, with Tiger Woods equalling his worst two-round finish in a major, and Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau failing to reach the second round.

Follow live coverage of the 152nd Open Championship below: