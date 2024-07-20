2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Round 3 standings and results as Shane Lowry chases Claret Jug

Real support
Shane Lowry leads the way into the third round of the 152nd Open Championship after shooting a 69 before the really tough conditions on day two.
England’s Daniel Brown was the surprise package on day one, finishing his first day of the major championship one point ahead of Shane Lowry, but the Irishman managed to win two more strokes and finish the day at the top of the standings.
Joining them at the top of the standings is the impressive Justin Rose, who calmly weathered the difficult conditions to post a 68 and keep alive his hopes of finishing five under par before the weekend. Scotty Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and John Rahm are also chasing him.
But strong winds brought bad luck to some, with Tiger Woods equalling his worst two-round finish in a major, and Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau failing to reach the second round.
Follow live coverage of the 152nd Open Championship below:
2024 Open Golf Championship: Latest Results
Max Homa again made 2-under par on the first seven holes, moving to +4. He also made 2-under on the eighth hole as well.
McIntyre hits the rough with his second shot on the par-5 fourth hole, but he must reach the green by the rules and maintain par. He tries a hard putt in an attempt to get a birdie, but it doesn’t work.
Im has another birdie – his fourth so far on the first nine – so he’s at +2.
Chris WilsonJuly 20, 2024 10:52
2024 Open Golf Championship: Latest Results
Conditions this morning were better than the last two days, with winds expected to remain much lower than they were. But the direction could hamper work.
Sungjae Im He’s now on his third point, so he moves to +3. There’s not much to report in terms of improvements, as fitzpatrick And the above Homa Stay on +5 and McIntyre Stays at +4. Wallace also died at +4 up to four.
At the bottom is Rob McIntyre A bird to start the day.
Chris WilsonJuly 20, 2024 10:36
2024 Open Golf Championship: Latest Results
Birds are flying all over the course now, but remember the first six holes are probably the most accessible at Troon. Bob McIntyre And Matt Fitzpatrick They both found an early bird, while Sungjae Im And she joined Shubhankar Sharma +4 with a pair of birds
Luke BakerJuly 20, 2024 10:17
2024 Open Golf Championship: Latest Results
The first players out on the court, these are the men who just made it through the cut yesterday, with the pairs out in reverse order of leaderboard position.
We showed you Max Homa He made a one-putt on the 18th hole yesterday to sneak into the cut, then picked up where he left off with a big birdie on the first hole, a short putt and a birdie putt. That lifted him to +5.
India Shubhankar Sharma Is the other player doing well now as he has made one on the first two holes to go from +6 to +4 in the blink of an eye. It will be interesting to see how those who started early will do to give us an idea of how the field will perform before the leaders who will come out later.
Luke BakerJuly 20, 2024 09:56
2024 Open Golf Championship: Round 3 dates
Here are the game times to watch out for, with leaderboards below and a full list at the link:
1420 Marcel Siam (Germany), John Rahm (Spain)
1435 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada), Colleen Morikawa (USA)
1445 Brooks Koepka (USA), Dustin Johnson (USA)
1455 Joaquin Niemann (Klm) and Matthew Jordan (English)
1505 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Xander Schoeffel (USA)
1515 Jason Day (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada)
1525 Scotty Scheffler (USA), Dean Burmeister (Rsa)
1535: Billy Horschel (USA), Justin Rose (England)
1545 Daniel Brown (England), Shane Lowry (Ireland)
Luke BakerJuly 20, 2024 09:45
WATCH: Max Homa scores on last-gasp winner to advance to second round
Last night, Max Homa needed a single birdie on the 18th hole to qualify for the Troon Championship, well…
Luke BakerJuly 20, 2024 09:32
Standings after the second round
Other players have been singled out, including Bob McIntyre who did brilliantly in recovering nine backhand attempts last night and made the list.
Padraig Harrington, Ireland;72-73;+3
Jordan Spieth, USA;71-74;+3
Brian Harman, USA;73-73;+4
Justin Thomas, USA;68-78;+4
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland;72-75;+5
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan;75-72;+5
Phil Mickelson, USA;73-74;+5
Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland;77-71;+6
Matt Fitzpatrick, England;70-78;+6
Rickie Fowler, USA;79-69;+6
Max Homa, USA;76-72;+6
Luke BakerJuly 20, 2024 09:14
Standings after the second round
This is what the top of the table looks like after two rounds of The Open. Lowry leads the standings, but just look at the star-studded pack of chasers ready to pounce on him if he stumbles. It’s going to be a great day to move on.
Shane Lowry, Ireland;66-69;-7
Daniel Brown, England;65-72;-5
Justin Rose, England;68-69;-5
Dean Burmester, South Africa;71-69;-2
Billy Horschel, USA;72-68;-2
Scotty Scheffler, USA;70-70;-2
Patrick Cantlay, USA;73-68;-1
Corey Conners, Canada;71-70;-1
Jason Day, Australia;73-68;-1
Xander Shovel, USA;69-72;-1
Matthew Jordan, England;71-71;H
Joaquin Niemann, Chile;71-71;H
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada;69-74;+1
Dustin Johnson, United States;74-69;+1
Brooks Koepka, USA;70-73;+1
Colleen Morikawa, USA;73-70;+1
Luke BakerJuly 20, 2024 09:01
Lowry survives 11th hole drama to advance
“I hit a great timer,” Lowry explained. “The umpire asked me as I was coming down (to the fairway) if I wanted to find the first putt, and I said no. So I assumed it was okay.
“Then we got down there and we found someone had found it, so it was like we had to go and figure it out. I felt like throughout that 20-minute process of figuring out where I could land I was very calm and confident and I really knew I was doing the right thing.
“And Darren (Reynolds, his assistant) did a great job as well. He kept telling me we had plenty of time, we didn’t need to rush this.
“Honestly, I was very happy to leave this place with a six. It wasn’t a disaster. I felt calm and composed the last two days. I really felt like I was in my comfort zone.
“Sometimes you find yourself in a state of mind that makes you overcome a situation better than other times. This week I feel like I’m ready to accept what comes, and accept what’s given to me out there.
“I feel like I’m ready to take whatever is thrown at me and move forward. If I give myself a chance on Sunday, I know I can do it and that’s the best position I can be in.”
Lawrence OstlereJuly 20, 2024 08:46
Lowry survives 11th hole drama to advance
Lowry felt he had “done the hard part” on the 11th hole when he successfully hit his first putt, but was distracted by a photographer on his second putt and hit it into a geranium bush.
After being awarded a penalty, Lowry hit his fourth shot to about 10 feet to give himself a chance to save a foul, but a spectator found the original ball.
This meant the ball was still in play, and after a long delay while he decided where he could best land it, Lowry hit the ball just short of the green and eventually completed a double over par putt.
Former Ryder Cup player David Howell, an on-court commentator with Lowry’s group, told Sky Sports the spectator who found the ball was “a bit sheepish” when he realised Lowry’s intentions, adding: “He feels bad.”
Lawrence OstlereJuly 20, 2024 08:28
