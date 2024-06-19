BMW’s most productive SUV has a new face, new hybrid powertrains and a slightly higher price.

BMW has been busy updating the 2 Series, M3 and other models this year. It now offers the 2025 X3 in two versions, featuring new hybrid powertrains, the brand’s latest infotainment setup, and new exterior styling. The new X3 will go on sale in the US later this year.

It will be available as the entry-level X3 30 xDrive or the top-spec X3 M50 xDrive. Neither car includes an “i” in its name, with BMW now reserving the letter for its all-electric models.

The X3 30 xDrive uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This is more than the previous model equipped with a non-hybrid engine. However, it reaches 60 mph in the same 6.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 130 mph.

The X3 M50 xDrive has a 3.0-liter turbocharged electric inline-six. It produces 393 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque, propelling the crossover to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, equal to the outgoing X3 M40i. It’s electronically limited to 155 mph with the optional performance tires, or 130 with the base all-season. All-wheel drive is standard on both models, and BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is the only gearbox available.

The updated engines are hidden under an all-new exterior design that is larger than its predecessor while featuring the same 112.8-inch wheelbase. The new

The X3’s new design includes larger kidney grilles with vertical and diagonal bars on the X3 30. L-shaped indicators in the new headlights serve as the vehicle’s daytime running lights, side markers and turn signals, while full LED headlights are available. At the back, BMW inserts exhaust pipes into the entry-level model’s rear apron. 19-inch alloy wheels are standard on the X3 30, with 20- and 21-inch options available.

pruning engine Horse power Torque Price (with/destination) X3 30 xDrive Turbo 2.0L I4, 48V hybrid 255 295 $50,675 X3 M50 XDrive Turbo 3.0L I6, 48V hybrid 393 428 $65,275

The X3 M50 has 20-inch alloy wheels, an M-specific kidney grille with horizontal bars, M Sport brakes, and quad tailpipes. The brand’s signature illuminated grille is also standard on the model, while performance features include Adaptive M Sport suspension, Variable Sport Steering and an M Sport rear differential.

Inside, the X3 gets BMW’s curved display and BMW’s iDrive 9 infotainment system, which the automaker debuted in the 2024 BMW Need to search in submenus. Cargo space is 31.5 cubic feet, which increases to 67.1 with the rear seats folded. The X3 can also tow up to 4,850 pounds with the optional trailer hitch.

Newly designed adjustable and heated sports seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel are also standard on the new crossover. The seats are available in three colours, while the M Veganza/Alcantara package is optional. BMW is also making a woven fabric dashboard available in the X3 for the first time in 2025.

BMW will offer 10 exterior colors for the M50 xDrive, one solid color and nine metallic colors, and 11 metallic colors for the X3 30 xDrive, including a new color called Dune Gray metallic. Customers will also have access to more than 15 paint finishes from the BMW Individual programme.

The entry-level 2025 X3 30 xDrive starts at $50,675, including a $1,175 destination charge. BMW pricing for the X3 M50 xDrive Sport utility vehicle starts at $65,275. That’s $780 and $2,380 more than their outgoing 2024 model year counterparts, respectively.

BMW will build the 2025 X3 at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It will go on sale in America in the last quarter of 2024.

