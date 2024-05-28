21 killed in new Israeli attack on refugee camp near Rafah, according to Palestinian Civil Defense

Algeria is preparing a draft resolution at the UN to “stop the massacres in Rafah”.
Algeria has drafted a UN Security Council resolution “Must stop massacres in Rafah”It announced its ambassador on Tuesday following an emergency meeting of the council behind closed doors.
“Algeria will circulate a draft resolution on Rafah this afternoon (…) It will be a short text, a clear text to stop the carnage in Rafah.”Amar Benzama told reporters.
Algiers requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Monday, the day after an Israeli overnight attack on a displaced persons camp in Rafah killed 45 people and wounded 249, according to the Hamas health ministry. Since then, another Israeli attack on a camp for displaced people in the south of the Palestinian territory has killed 21 people, the civil defense of the Gaza Strip has announced.
The Algerian ambassador did not say when he hoped to put the draft resolution to a vote. “We hope to do it as quickly as possible because lives are at stake.”Chinese Ambassador Fu Kang believes the vote will take place this week.
“It is time for this council to act and adopt a new resolution.”Pleading his part, before the meeting began, the French ambassador, Nicolas de Riviere, presented a “A Question of Life or Death”. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she was waiting to comment on the resolution proposed by Algeria.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
UN The Security Council will meet urgently on Tuesday to resolve the situation in Rafah
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues his European tour, first in Belgium and then in Portugal.
The Pope uses a pejorative term to refer to homosexuals