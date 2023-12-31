December 31, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

24 Great Stocks to Buy Fist In 2024 (Including Growth Stocks and Dividend Stocks)

24 Great Stocks to Buy Fist In 2024 (Including Growth Stocks and Dividend Stocks)

Cheryl Riley December 31, 2023 1 min read

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Susan Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister of Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkiv Tatevosyan, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has held positions at Alphabet, PayPal, Visa, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions and recommends it for Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Chewy, Fiverr International, Fortinet, Home Depot, Meta Platforms, Netflix, Nike, Nvidia, PayPal, Salesforce, Six Flags Entertainment, Starbucks, Target, Uber Technologies, Visa, Walt Disney, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and eBay and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola, long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike, and short December 2023 $67.50 calls on PayPal, And short January 2024 $45 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated to promote its services. If you choose to subscribe through Link to himHe will earn some extra money supporting his channel. His opinions remain his own and are not influenced by The Motley Fool.

See also  Instacart's low-priced IPO tests Wall Street's appetite for new tech listings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

My frozen dumpling company brings in millions a year

December 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using 'incognito mode' (NPR)

December 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

SBF will not face a second trial after being found guilty of fraud: prosecutors

December 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Andrade will reportedly exit AEW after the apocalypse and return to WWE

December 31, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

A revolutionary method that reveals images hidden in noise

December 31, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Georgia sets the FBS record for largest margin of victory by demolishing Florida State in the Orange Bowl

December 31, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

LG says new CineBeam Qube 4K projector is an 'elegant art object'

December 31, 2023 Len Houle