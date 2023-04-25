26-year-old French woman missing for three months, open investigation

Marion Hermeier has been missing since early February. A young French woman with a passion for travel was hiking on the island of Dominica, between Martinique and Guadeloupe.

What became of Marion Hermeier? Why should land research be launched in cooperation between France and Dominica, a small island in the middle of the Caribbean archipelago, won by this 26-year-old French woman at the beginning of February? For almost three months, Her family and relatives have no information about the girl. Justice was denied in his disappearance, but research was slowed by the lack of diplomatic agreements.

Marion Hermeier is more interested in hiking than enjoying the white sands of Caribbean beaches. When this young woman chose to visit the island of Dominica in early February, she wanted to experience the Vaitucubuli National Trail, a small stretch of land located between Martinique in the south and Guadeloupe in the north, a 185-kilometer trek. In 14 stages, it crosses the island from north to south, passing through villages.

The young woman had to hike the Waidukubuli National Trail, a 185km hiking trail in Dominica. – Facebook

Not available for a fortnight

The young French woman, according to her relatives, leads “an original life”. As a chef seasonal worker in restaurants, he travels in a converted truck or drives heavy goods vehicles. Leaving France in November, Marion Hermier traveled by catamaran to the West Indies and especially to Guadeloupe. He spent a few days with friends he met on the island of Dominica last January. “She was touched by the beauty of the island”, gushes with BFMTV. com Maya, his sister.

“She told me it was the most beautiful place she had ever seen,” he adds.

Sporty and experienced, Marion Hermeier has spent weeks preparing to tackle the Vydukupuli National Trail. First to the south, a ravine, through the forest, crosses streams and reaches the sea in the north. Before starting this “challenge” in early February, he warns his parents and sister that he has been unable to contact him for two weeks due to lack of network.

Study conducted by relatives

Her family started contacting her again on February 20. On March 2, her disappearance was first reported to the Vallance District Attorney’s Office, where the young woman’s parents live. The case was transferred on the 4th to the Basse-Terre prosecutor’s office in Guadeloupe, which was handed over to Saint-Claude.

At the scene, the young woman’s relatives were able to benefit from the support of friends who came immediately from Guadeloupe to try to recover the evidence. A Canadian tourist is sure to have crossed paths with Marion Hermeier on February 5th. “We had other incomes, but it wasn’t my sister,” explains Maya. Local authorities have appealed for witnesses.

Dominican police have appealed for witnesses. – Facebook

Three Franco-Dominican search operations were also carried out in two months. Aerial searches yielded nothing due to particularly dense vegetation. Since then, the family has been waiting for ground research to be initiated that would be more suitable for typology. “We are appalled by the delay in this research,” laments the sister of the missing.

“The family is waiting for a diplomatic agreement with Dominica. The country has confirmed an agreement to conduct searches on its territory, but without a response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in France, prosecutors and gendarmes cannot intervene” , Mi Cedillot is abundant. Several attempts to contact the services of the lawyer Quai d’Orsay were unsuccessful. Ditto for the French Embassy in Dominica.

“This is incomprehensible and we cannot keep these parents waiting,” the council insists.

Contact with the Ministry of External Affairs did not follow up.

Rejected Fukin’s Hypothesis

Marion Hermeier’s parents spent weeks on the island of Dominica trying to find their daughter. “We hired guides, rope access technicians, drone pilots,” Maya Hermeier explains, adding that the family had to get started. A kitty to fund this research. He sent a letter to the Élysée where the General Secretariat assured him of the support of the Head of State.

The hypothesis of a voluntary departure is “absolutely rejected by the family,” explains their lawyer, Mee Richard Sedilot. “Marian had a good relationship with her family and friends,” the council continued. “My sister has her feet on the ground, she knows what she wants, she’s serious and very organized,” Maya revels. The young woman was due to return to France in early April to start a new job.

An accident, a bad encounter, a kidnapping… the family considers all scenarios. “Assuming Marian had an accident, every passing day compromises her chances of survival,” said Mr. Cedilot concludes.