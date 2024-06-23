Columbia University has placed three administrators on leave this week, a university spokesman said Saturday. The moves came a little more than a week after photos surfaced showing school officials sharing offensive text messages during a panel discussion about anti-Semitism on campus.

The session, which focused on Jewish life on campus amid tensions over the Israeli war on Gaza, was held during a Columbia College Meeting On May 31.

The spokesman did not specify which officials were placed on leave, however Washington Free LighthouseThe website that first published the photos stated that the two photos were of Susan Chang Kim, vice dean and administrative director; Christine Crum, Dean of Undergraduate Student Life; and Matthew Patashnik, associate dean for student and family support.

Ms. Chang Kim also exchanged texts during the event with Joseph Surette, dean of Columbia College, according to The Free Beacon. In one text message, Mr. Surette texted “LMAO” because she was “laughing my ass off,” in response to a sarcastic message Ms. Chang Kim wrote about Brian Cohen, the CEO of Columbia/Barnard Hillel, the site reported. Free lighthouse.