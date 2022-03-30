March 30, 2022

3 signs of the zodiac that have a rough sign on March 30, 2022

Roxanne Bacchus March 30, 2022 3 min read

With the Moon in Pisces being our backbone on this day, we can largely count on the fact that we are going to feel some instability on this day. We will make mistakes, some severe and some long lasting. This is the kind of day when we are better off taking a step back than making important decisions.

with the Moon associated with Jupiter, we can expect that whatever bad decisions we make will be expanded and made bigger – not exactly what anyone wants. Again, put off making big decisions or risk things falling apart dramatically.

We also have the Neptune moon conjunction, which will almost guarantee that we’ll be taking everything the wrong way, today. We can spare ourselves the pain if we trust ourselves to back off. Patience is the key today. If we could practice this, we’d be better off.

Why does astrology predict approximate horoscopes for the signs of Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius for March 30, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

Radical changes are about to happen on this day, Cancer, and your job will be to keep up with these changes, rather than bring some kind of reckless misunderstanding. This day is not accurate. It’s obvious, and what’s clear about it is that you need to accept something that happened to you recently.

You may want to protest the dimming of the light, and you will – but understand this: what you’re experiencing is temporary.

