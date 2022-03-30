3 signs of the zodiac that have a rough sign on March 30, 2022

With the Moon in Pisces being our backbone on this day, we can largely count on the fact that we are going to feel some instability on this day. We will make mistakes, some severe and some long lasting. This is the kind of day when we are better off taking a step back than making important decisions.

with the Moon associated with Jupiter, we can expect that whatever bad decisions we make will be expanded and made bigger – not exactly what anyone wants. Again, put off making big decisions or risk things falling apart dramatically.

We also have the Neptune moon conjunction, which will almost guarantee that we’ll be taking everything the wrong way, today. We can spare ourselves the pain if we trust ourselves to back off. Patience is the key today. If we could practice this, we’d be better off.

Why does astrology predict approximate horoscopes for the signs of Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius for March 30, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

Radical changes are about to happen on this day, Cancer, and your job will be to keep up with these changes, rather than bring some kind of reckless misunderstanding. This day is not accurate. It’s obvious, and what’s clear about it is that you need to accept something that happened to you recently.

You may want to protest the dimming of the light, and you will – but understand this: what you’re experiencing is temporary.

Unleash your emotions and let go of what you need to release, but come back with a clear head and an open heart. You are not finished here yet.

2. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

Today is the day when you feel “so close, but so far.” This doesn’t mean that this day will be “bad” for you, per se, but it will show you in ego-shattering ways that you simply aren’t ready to do what you planned. Oh yeah, you’d do everything not today, Leo.

And when Leo says “no,” Leo usually has a tantrum. Expect that day too.

After you have a good walk around your baby’s crib, you can begin to master things just right. There is a better time for what you have planned for, and if you can measure your timing correctly, you will get what you want. not today.

3. Arch

(November 22 – December 21)

Peace and solitude. It looks nice, doesn’t it? Well, that’s exactly what you want, but today it will have the opposite effect.

Sure, you’ll be alone, deep in thought, but those thoughts will be negative, and for the first time in a long time, you’ll feel lonely.

Lonely? You? the bow? Yes, today you will miss a friend who shares your thoughts with him, but no one has enough time to give you. You will feel frustrated and sullen. You’ll hold out against the fort, as usual, but for the first time in a long time, you’ll feel hopeless and flustered. “Is this real life? Is this just a fantasy? Fall into a landslide, there is no escape from reality…”

Ruby Miranda She has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been an intuitive reader for over 20 years.