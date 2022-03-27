3 zodiac signs with a rough horoscope for the week of March 27 – April 2, 2022

Your horoscope may start this week roughly, but there will be many highlights in the week that will make you feel recovering. What might make the entire week feel challenging depends on how you translate that energy early in the week, which will be so deeply ingrained with the sense of Mercury in Aries, that doesn’t always bring out our best side.

We will also have to deal with several transits of Saturn, one of which is Venus – this will certainly affect our love life and perhaps not in a good way. Nothing is lost here, and the ‘news’ isn’t tragic or even worth crying, but while we’re ‘right now’ we will feel depressed and anxious, regarding our love lives.

As we move into April, we’ll begin the new moon in Aries, along with the sextile moon of Mars and the sextile moon of Saturn. This is like a cosmic cocktail of hostility and self-interest. In other words, April comes with a serious blast.

The three zodiac signs with an approximate horoscope for the week of March 27 to April 2, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

One would think it would be a great time to be an Aries, because we’re now in Aries season, but somehow, all this really does is make Aries traits explode to the point that even the Aries person themselves can’t stand what they’ve become.

This week will make you feel so stubborn and “right” that you won’t be able to give anyone else the time of day, as you feel like everyone is in your way. You cannot communicate your thoughts, because you think that everyone around you is a moron who cannot coexist with your higher thinking.

All you prove is that you are intellectually arrogant, and while you think that’s cool and respectful, everyone around you just They shake their heads at your arrogance.

2. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

It certainly looks as if fire signs They are the ones most affected by this week’s ruthless transits, and you, Leo, will not escape this web of conflict.

On the one hand, you really feel like the “king of the world” while on the other hand, you don’t seem to communicate what you really want – and that’s what lies at the heart of your frustration this week. And when you start to doubt yourself, you also start insulting people to make up for your bad feelings.

So, this week is going to make you feel bad about something you can’t do, and Take it all on whoever is closest to you. You’ll unleash the Kraken, pretend you don’t regret something, and end up feeling the real thuggery of your efforts.

3. Arch

(November 22 – December 21)

This is one of those weeks when the inside of the arc has been blazing hard – in all the wrong ways. for someone Who is smart and talented like you?You can also be an idiot. Trying to “say it like it is” to someone will backfire on you.

You think being honest will help you in this situation, but all it does is show that you can’t keep your trap shut and that you haven’t learned any lessons when it comes to appreciation.

It’s all black or white with you, Sagittarius, and because you can’t find that middle ground this week, you’ll end up feeling so polarized and conflicted, that most of this week isn’t worth getting up from.

