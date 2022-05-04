$300 million ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ opens – Deadline

Happy times are here again for cinemas this weekend with Disney/marvellong overdue Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness It’s scheduled to start a summer box office season that we didn’t have a year ago.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Disney



The movie that fans are expecting will be a 3D sequel to previous popular Marvel movies Spider-Man: There is no room for home (which add events with Benedict Cumberbatch character) and the Disney + . series WandaVision And loki, looking forward $160 Million – $180 Million The domestic start in what is the widest release ever during the pandemic era at 4,400 theaters, plus another one $140 million or more overseas.

This would result in at least 300 million dollars A global debut, which would mark the second best box office debut in the Covid era after that There is no place for home$582 million in WW and before BatmanUS$251 million WW. is similar to Batman, Doctor Strange 2 It will not have Russia and China in its overseas reservations. In addition, most Middle Eastern countries do not play the role of a Marvel wizard due to the LBGTQ elements in the picture.

Dr. Gharib 2 Currently sitting at 79% New Off 115 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to There is no place for home93% newly approved from 410 reviews, the question heading into the weekend is how far this Byzantine tale will exaggerate the index. Does it play hard with Marvel fans, or will it collect traitors? Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is seen as a plus in terms of attracting a younger-than-usual female demo for the MCU title.

Another selling point for the core fan base: the comeback sequel Sam Raimi to the MCU; It was the last time in the original Sony directing chair Spider Man Trilogy 2002-07.

Currently, female doctor strange 2 Presales sales in the US/Canada are $60 million, which is ahead of Warner Bros. Batman42 million dollars at the same time before it opened again in March, and then There is no place for home120 million dollars. However, the bulk of female doctor strange 2Thursday night tickets. So exactly how is this movie loaded?

‘moon knight’

marvel



Previews begin Thursday at 3 p.m. on the Sharp Side of the States, with the sequel also playing in 400 Emacs halls, 890 plus Premium Large Format screens, 2,600 3D locations, 250 D-Box/4D animated screen locations and 60 locations. for ScreenX.

BatmanThursday night, the lowest midweek previews, made $17.6 million, while There is no place for home It raised 50 million dollars.

It’s a fun week for Marvel fans as the season finale for another multiverse, moon knight, Drops on Disney+ at midnight tonight. All eyes are on the 3D post by Dr. Gharib 2 Where Disney will release the trailer for Avatar: Water Road Exclusively in theaters for Pic Week.

Unlike the 2016 movie, Dr. Gharib 2 It does a simultaneous global release including all foreign markets in its inaugural collection. Events kick off in major areas such as France, Japan, Germany, Korea and Italy on Wednesday, and feature the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Spain and India, among others, through Friday.

Korea will be a major part of the weekend, which has been pretty soft lately amid caution about returning to movie theaters. The market saw a slight rise in the last frame, which may bode well. It is important to remember that despite the general calm in the market, Korea has emerged in a big way Spider-Man: No way home, That minted close to 62 million dollars there.

Disney



The magician Cumberbatch made his debut as a freelancer in late October 2016. The actor’s debut was likewise $104 million at today’s prices. This isn’t the best overlay, given that the MCU then expanded to include new characters on the big screen — and flash. Looking at the other MCU images, Motorcycle rental It opened on 141 million overseas, and Captain Marvel — the movie between the flashes, which made it a staple viewing — grossed $194 million in the similarly admired system. In terms of blockbuster movies in the pandemic era, Batman It recently opened in the proverbial system for likes with $117 million overseas.

In the United States, the origin Dr. Gharib It opened for $85 million in 2016 and grossed 2.7 times on A CinemaScore for $232.6 million domestic and $445.1 million. captain marvel, Another US company, it debuted at $153.4 million, A CinemaScore and grossed 2.8-fold for a final domestic $426.8 million and $1.12 billion worldwide. Note that the last movie was leading to the final Avengers giant game over , Hence the long legs.

As a reminder, the top 5 markets in the original version Dr. Gharib (Excluding China and Russia) were Korea ($41.3 million), the United Kingdom ($28.5 million), Brazil ($22.7 million), Germany ($17.4 million), and Japan ($16.4 million).