Amid rumors that 343 Industries has been left out of major development of the Halo series, the studio has taken to Twitter to announce that it will continue to “develop Halo now and in the future.”

343 Industries studio head Pierre Hintz shared the message on Twitter Twitter, Saying, “Halo and Master Chief are here to stay. 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including the epic stories, multiplayer, and more that make Halo great.”

The news comes on the heels of mass layoffs of 10,000 people at Microsoft, which saw a number of employees exit at Xbox Game Studios, The Coalition, 343 Industries and Bethesda. Soon after, Halo Infinite director Joseph Staten reportedly left 343 Industries to join the Xbox publishing.

Then rumors began swirling that 343 Industries would exit major development of the Halo series and instead help third-party studios bring Halo to life in the form of new games. As I mentioned metro, One such leaker named Bathrobe Spartan even said that initial plans for story-based DLC for Halo Infinite have already been cancelled.

In response to the rumors, 343 Industries raised its flag and said it was here to stay.

Halo Infinite has had a bumpy ride since it was announced, from the controversial E3 2020 demo to the original unpopular Battle Pass and progression system that has since been changed to the abolition of split-screen co-op.

There were plenty of positives too, as we scored both Halo Infinite’s Single-player Campaign and Multiplayer 9/10, and the team did a lot to address fan complaints.

