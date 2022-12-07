December 7, 2022

38 women accuse James Toback of sexual misconduct in suit

Roxanne Bacchus December 7, 2022 1 min read

New York (AP) — More than thirty women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual assault.

The lawsuit, filed in state supreme court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month established a one-year window. For people to file lawsuits regarding sexual assault claims even if they occurred decades ago, with waiving statutes of limitations.

15 of the women are named as plaintiffs in the New York suit, while another 23 are listed as Jane Doe; In addition to Tupac, the Harvard Club of New York City is also listed as a defendant, with some women saying they were abused there.

An email requesting comment has been sent to the club.

Tupac was nominated for an Academy Award for writing 1991’s “Bugsy,” and his career in Hollywood spans more than 40 years.

