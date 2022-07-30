July 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

a field of stars and galaxies

3D cosmic map reveals 1 million previously hidden galaxies

Cheryl Riley July 30, 2022 3 min read

Astronomers have created the largest-ever 3D map of a million distant galaxies obscured by the Milky Way’s neighboring dwarf galaxies, the Magellanic Clouds.

Magellanic clouds form irregularly galaxies This is an amazing feature of the sky of the southern hemisphere, visible with the naked eye. But the brightness of these dwarf galaxies combined with the fact that they occupy a large area of ​​the night sky means that Milky WayOur view of many distant galaxies is obscured by our neighbors. So when astronomers observe billions of galaxies in UniverseThey tend to avoid this part of the sky.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Another Chinese missile will crash to Earth on Saturday. What is the danger?

July 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

CHIPS Act Approves NASA International Space Station Operations Through 2030

July 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA reviews plan to return Mars sample to use helicopters

July 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Jojo Siwa says Candance Cameron Bure left the details in an Instagram video

July 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

3D cosmic map reveals 1 million previously hidden galaxies

July 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Mariners acquire Luis Castillo – MLB trade rumors

July 30, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Porsche unveils its new 911 GT3R, the evolution of classic cars

July 30, 2022 Len Houle