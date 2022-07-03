3D printing goes beyond its innovative roots

Devins, Massachusetts. The machines are 20 feet high and weigh 60,000 pounds and represent the technological frontier of 3D printing.

Each machine deploys 150 laser beams, projected from a gantry and rapidly moving back and forth, making high-tech parts for corporate customers in areas including aerospace, semiconductors, defense and medical implants.

Parts of titanium and other materials are created layer by layer, each as thin as a human hair, up to 20,000 layers, depending on the part design. The machines are sealed. Inside, the atmosphere consists primarily of argon, which is the least reactive of the gases, reducing the chance of impurities causing defects in part.